St. Vincent College has announced the hiring of Alex Parker as assistant men’s and women’s track and field and cross-country coach

Parker comes to St. Vincent after spending 2021-22 as a graduate assistant with the track and field and cross-country teams at his alma mater, Geneva College. Specializing in hurdles, Parker’s duties included composing training plans, overseeing practices and weightlifting and overseeing the coordination of travel.

