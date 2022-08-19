St. Vincent College has announced the hiring of Alex Parker as assistant men’s and women’s track and field and cross-country coach
Parker comes to St. Vincent after spending 2021-22 as a graduate assistant with the track and field and cross-country teams at his alma mater, Geneva College. Specializing in hurdles, Parker’s duties included composing training plans, overseeing practices and weightlifting and overseeing the coordination of travel.
He helped the Golden Tornado women place second at the 2022 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Indoor Championship, while helping to guide the Geneva men to a third-place showing at the PAC Outdoor Championship. A number of his student-athletes turned in high marks in conference competition, highlighted by the Geneva women producing the first- and second-place finishers in all hurdle events at both the indoor and outdoor conference meets.
Prior to his season on the Geneva staff, Parker spent the 2019 spring season coaching hurdlers at Erie’s Villa Marie Academy, while as a student, he spent two seasons (2017-18, 2018-19) as a student assistant coach for the Geneva College women’s basketball team.
As a student at Geneva, Parker was one of the top track athletes in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference. Competing in sprints, hurdles and jumps, he earned a total of 15 All-PAC accolades and won five conference championships, including three straight indoor 60-meter hurdles titles (2017, ’18, ’19) and back-to-back wins in the outdoor 110-meter hurdles (2018, ’19). He qualified for the NCAA Division III National Championship in the 110 hurdles as a senior in 2019 and earned National Christian College Athletic Association All-America honors in the 110 hurdles in both 2018 and 2019.
Parker, a native of Meadville, Pennsylvania, graduated from Geneva with a bachelor’s degree in business management. At Meadville Area High School, he was a three-sport standout, earning All-District honors in track, basketball and football.
