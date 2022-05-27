In a news release from Trout Unlimited written by Jack Williams, TU’s senior scientist, he noted that the Department of Natural Resources staff in Wisconsin are finding increasing rates of gill lice parasitism in brook trout as the weather gets warmer.
The same creatures were also found in North Carolina. And just recently, they have made their way into eastern Pennsylvania. “Gill lice are a type of Copepod parasite that attaches to the gills and opercula of brook trout,” Williams said. “The parasite, Salmincola edwardsii only effects fish of the genus Salvelinussuch as brook and rainbow trout and not brown trout.” Not discovered as yet in the southern states, they naturally occur in the north such as Wisconsin and New York.
Matt Mitro of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reported at a Wild Trout Symposium that the gill’s population has increased to a 95 percent infection rate. If lice cling onto a fish’s gills, it may not be able to obtain enough oxygen and often are in poorer condition going into the winter. Warmer stream temperatures are implicated in recent brook trout
Declines in Wisconsin and increases in gill lice parasitism.
Williams stated, “As waters warm, non-native brown trout also move in, so it’s hard to tell what is stressing the brook more: warmer water, invasive brown trout, or the gill lice. It’s likely all three,” he said. It’s unfortunate. Regardless of the cause, the result is the same – fewer brook trout.
Wisconsin TU is asking anglers to check for the presence in gill lice in trout. Jacob Rash of North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission reported that it was recently found that gill lice were found in the South in the streams of the Cullasaja River system in Macon County.
The question may be going through one’s mind, “How did they get there?” “Hard to tell,” stated Williams. By chance, if by chance, one is vacationing in that state and is doing some fishing there particularly in the county mentioned and catches a brook trout with gill lice found within the fish, Jacob Rash would like to hear about it.
We human beings may love the warmer temperatures, but warmer water spells trouble for native trout. Parasites and diseases can proliferate in warmer conditions. For example, as brook trout become stressed and their ability to compete successfully with browns, rainbows or warm-water fishes is diminished.
For a native trout already suffering from warming stream temperatures, with predicted further losses of habitat in the future, gill lice may pose one more twist in the climate change scenario. Wisconsin TU is working actively with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to get a grip on the problem, helping with outreach and education as well as an intensive effort to encourage anglers to report their observations of the parasite.
Anglers can help stream prepare for climate change by replanting riparian vegetation to cool water and halt erosion, or by inserting logs or boulders that provide cold-water refuges as higher flows impact the structures and dig out pools. “The key is getting involved,” said Williams, “whether monitoring streams, restoring habitats or improving policies.”
~~~~
It never ceases to amaze me how companies keep coming out with new lures. For example, Rapala recently came out with their new BX Mid Brat according to the April 29 edition of Pennsylvania Outdoor News. This one and others were featured in an article titled New Fishing Lures for 2022.
This new lure dives as deep five feet. It measures 2.5 inches and weighs 7/16 of an ounce and comes armed with two sticky sharp #4 VMC black-nickel round-bend treble hooks. It has a square bill featuring a balsa wood core within a brawny hard-plastic shell and famously floats up and back out of cover. The way this lure is manufactured, the BX Brat will bounce off cover and trigger bites without hanging up.
Storm has come out a Deep Wiggle Wart. Resembling a crayfish, it’s a deep diver descends to 11 to 13 feet. And Berkley’s newest masterpiece, the Stunna, has all the characteristics of a jerkbait. It has a unique slow sink.
