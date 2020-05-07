With the vast majority of the players back from a team that went 17-3 and won the District 6 Heritage Conference last year, expectations were high for the Ligonier Valley girls’ softball team.
Prior to their final scrimmage game, however, the players received ominous instructions.
“When we were getting on the bus to go to Hempfield to scrimmage, I saw the girls coming out, and they really seemed to be overloaded,” recalled Ligonier Valley coach Mark Zimmerman. “I said ‘girls, what are you doing?’ And they said ‘they told us to clear out our lockers.’”
Shortly afterwards, the season was postponed for two weeks, as all Pennsylvania schools were shut down.
Still, the Lady Rams had hopes they could move forward with their planned trip to the Disney Softball Spring Training to play in three exhibition games, as they anticipated heading south on that Wednesday.
“Monday, they put the hold on school, but Florida was still open, so it seemed like we were going to go, and then Tuesday, Disney closed,” Zimmerman noted. “The unfortunate part of it was that we had a bunch of a seniors. Six or seven of them were going to start.”
Among those seniors, pitcher Jane Garver was the headliner. Garver, a multi-year starter in the circle, will continue her career at Division I Robert Morris University.
“She had thrown very well in the winter and very well in the exhibition games,” Zimmerman said. “Things were looking great there.”
Garver had an accomplished battery mate, as catcher Kaylee Colt, a Westminster College recruit, was beginning her fourth season as the starter behind the dish.
Another four-year starter, Courtney McKlveen, would have patrolled third base. The Penn State New Kensington commit previously played in the outfield, but was slated to shift to the hot corner to replace the graduated Abi Cmar.
Other expected senior starters included center fielder Taylor Bojtos, who will play at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, as well as Megan Hakel at first and Myrna Breegle, a corner outfield spot. Molly Davis and Damiana Bradley represented the other seniors on the roster.
Meanwhile, junior Bella Vargulish was slated to play in right field, and sophomore Maddie Griffin returned to shortstop after an impressive freshman campaign. She would have also earned some innings in the circle to spell Garver.
Zimmerman was anticipating battles at the two other positions where the Lady Rams had to replace starters from the 2019 squad.
With the graduation of Mia Lynn at second base, freshman Haley Boyd and junior Bella Schueltz were in a competition. Similarly, junior Kailey Johnston and Amanda Hakel, Megan’s twin sister, were fighting for playing time in left field, filling the void following the graduation of Nina Christopher.
Lynn and Christopher were key components of last year’s squad, which went undefeated in the Heritage Conference. The only regular-season losses for Ligonier Valley came against WPIAL powerhouse Greater Latrobe, as well as Central Martinsburg.
The Lady Rams entered the District 6 Class 3A playoffs as the No. 4 seed, and redeemed their previous loss to Central Martinsburg, with a 9-8 victory in 10 innings. Ligonier Valley’s season came to an end in the semifinals, however, with a 7-1 defeat against top-seeded Chestnut Ridge. Bald Eagle ultimately claimed the district title.
“We were looking to play a better game than what we did,” Zimmerman lamented. “You’re starting getting to the end of District 6, and there’s some really good schools there.”
Zimmerman, in his 21st season guiding the Lady Rams, believed his team had another bright season on the horizon. He pointed to Marion Center as top challenger in the Lady Rams’ quest to repeat before moving to the WPIAL in 2021.
“The expectations were high. Our goals were high,” he said. “We were looking to finishing out here in the Heritage Conference. It just didn’t happen.”
While the players had already cleaned out their lockers back in mid-March, there was certainly hope that the team would resume its season at some point. Any hope was dashed in April, though, when the PIAA officially cancelled all spring sports as a result of COVID-19.
While this Lady Rams’ squad won’t ever get that season back, Zimmerman is hopeful that the players and coaches will reunite once stay-at-home orders and other protective measures are ultimately lifted.
“I know the girls still want to do something as soon as we can get together, and maybe play an intersquad game or something,” he noted.
