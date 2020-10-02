Palombo’s eliminated Pit Stop and Watt’s Mack defeated Nut House during Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League playoff games on Thursday.
Watt’s Mack faces Dino’s Sports Lounge, 1 p.m. Saturday, while Palombo’s will meet Pinnacle Auto Sales, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Other weekend games include Heat Siphon and Latrobe Center Distributing, 4 p.m. Saturday, and C&M Seal Coating against White’s Plumbing, 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
The semifinals are scheduled for 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League championship game set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Palombo’s 9,
Pit Stop 6
Palombo’s scored runs in the first four innings for a three-run victory.
Palombo’s led 5-2, and then Pit Stop jumped ahead with a four-run fourth. Palombo’s recaptured the lead for good with a four-run fourth.
Brian Guzik led Palombo’s with two singles and a run, while Leo Hoopes doubled and crossed twice. John Copper belted a home run, while Jeff Roble, Rick Conrad, Ernie Downs and Donnie Castelli all singled and scored for Palombo’s, which put up nine runs on 11 hits.
Brian Bearer guided Pit Stop at the plate with two hits, including a double, while Todd Laughlin singled twice and scored two runs. Rege Sofranko also scored two runs, which produced six runs on eight hits.
Conrad was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and three walks. John Boyle suffered the loss with four strikeouts and three walks.
Watt’s 6,
Nut House 0
Three pitchers helped Watt’s Mack advance in the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League playoffs.
Mark Carns, Dave Fry and Eric Lebo combined for three strikeouts and three walks, as the trio tossed a three-hit shutout. Carns was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and two walks.
Watt’s scored four runs in the third and added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
Fry guided Watt’s offensively with a double and a run, while Lebo also contributed a two-bagger. Ja’tawn Williams, Jim Watt and Adam Gardner all singled and scored for Watt’s, which produced six runs on eight hits.
Joe Novak, Tony Calabrace and Bryan Polo had the three hits for Nut House.
Brian Thomas was the losing pitcher with two strikeouts and four walks.
Pit Stop 200 400 0 — 6 8 3Palombo’s 212 400 x — 9 11 4 Doubles: Bearer (Pi); Hoopes (Pa) Home Runs: Copper (Pa) Strikeouts by: Conrad-2, Wilkinson-5 (Pa); Boyle-4, Werner-1 (Pi) Base on balls by: Conrad-3, Wilkinson-0 (Pa); Boyle-3, Werner-2 (Pi) Winning pitcher: Rick Conrad Losing pitcher: John Boyle
Nut House 000 000 0 — 0 3 2Watt’s Mack 004 101 x — 6 8 4 Doubles: Fry, Lebo (W) Strikeouts by: Carns-3, Fry-0, Lebo-0 (W); Thomas-2, Arquillo-0 (N) Base on balls by: Carns-2, Fry-1, Lebo-0 (W); Thomas-4, Arquillo-2 (N) Winning pitcher: Mark Carns Losing pitcher: Brian Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.