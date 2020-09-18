Palombo’s scored multiple runs in every inning but one during a 21-6 victory against Billy’s Silk Screening in Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League action on Thursday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Billy’s (3-4) scored three runs in the first inning, but Palombo’s (4-2) doubled the score and held a 6-3 lead through one. Palombo’s followed it up with five runs in the top of the second and carried a 16-5 lead through five innings. Palombo’s, which scored at least five runs in three innings, capped the game with six runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Every batter had at least two hits for Palombo’s, as Brian Guzik led the way with three hits, including a home run and three runs. Ken Wilkinson, Jeff Roble and Rick Conrad all singled three times and combined to score six runs, while John Copper added two hits, including a double and four runs. Leo Hoopes, John Trageser, Scott Roble, Rob Henry and Ernie Downs all singled twice and combined to score eight runs for Palombo’s, which pounded out 21 runs on 24 hits.
Craig Sacco paced Billy’s at the plate with three hits, including a double, and a run, while Keith Derk added two hits, including a two-bagger and two runs. Nick Ciacco singled twice and scored, while Bob Charles and Bill Churma both doubled and scored for Billy’s, which produced six runs on 10 hits.
Conrad was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and one walk. Rich Messimer took the loss with one strikeout and two walks.
———
Billy’s 300 111 0 — 6 10 2Palombo’s 650 236 x — 21 24 4 Doubles: Charles, Churma, Derk, Sacco (B); Copper (P) Home Run: Guzik (P) Strikeouts by: Conrad-5, Trageser-2, Wilkinson-1 (P); Messimer-1, D Donaldson-0, Maier-0, Sacco-2 (B) Base on balls by: Conrad-1, Trageser-0, Wilkinson-3 (P); Messimer-2, D Donaldson-0, Maier-6, Sacco-2 (B) Winning pitcher: Rick Conrad Losing pitcher: Rich Messimer
