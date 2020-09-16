Palombo’s downed Pit Stop, 10-3, during a Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers game, while McCabe Funeral Home rallied to a walk-off win, 9-8, versus Blue Sky Sign Design in the 55-older division of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League.
Pit Stop (2-4) tied the game, 3-3, through three innings, but Palombo’s (4-2) scored once in the fourth and three more times in the sixth and seventh innings for the eventual seven-run win.
John Copper led Palombo’s at the plate with two hits, including a double and three runs scored, while Rick Conrad also singled twice. Andy Janos also doubled and crossed twice, while Jeff Roble singled and scored two runs. Scott Roble and Rob Henry both singled and scored, while Leo Hoopes crossed twice for Palombo’s, which produced 10 runs on 10 hits.
Todd Laughlin guided Pit Stop offensively with two doubles, while Don Trimble also produced two hits, including a double and a run. John Trimble doubled and scored, while Brian Bearer also produced a two-bagger for Pit Stop, which scored three runs on seven hits.
Conrad struck out three and walked one for the victory. John Boyle fanned two and didn’t issue a walk in defeat.
In the 55-older senior division, Blue Sky opened a 7-2 lead through three innings, but McCabe rallied for the walk-off victory. McCabe (6-4) scored seven of the last eight runs, including three in the seventh for the victory.
Randy Campbell paced the McCabe attack with three hits, including two doubles and two runs. Paul Roble and Manny Navarro both singled twice and scored a run, while Tom Vaughn doubled and scored. Jeff Simpson had a hit and two runs, while Bill Conger, Mike Stephens and Tom Vaughn all singled and scored for McCabe, which put up nine runs on 14 hits.
Dave Rohaus led Blue Sky (3-7) offensively with three singles and a run, while Bob Charles also added three hits, including a double. Jeff Hickman singled three times, while Steve Krisnosky added two hits, including a double and a run. Tony Marcocci singled twice and scored, Ernie Downs added a hit and two runs and Bruce Mancini singled and scored. Dave Campbell also crossed twice for Blue Sky, which produced eight runs on 15 hits.
Tim Fedele was the winning pitcher, walking one, while Downs suffered the loss with three walks.
———
Palombo’s 030 103 3 — 10 10 0Pit Stop 102 000 0 — 3 7 3 Doubles: Copper, Janos (Pa); Laughlin-2, Bearer, Trimble, Amatucci (Pi) Strikeouts by: Conrad-3, Wilkinson-6 (Pa); Boyle-2, Werner-0, Trimble-0 (Pi) Base on balls by: Conrad-1, Wilkinson-1 (Pa); Boyle-0, Werner-2, Trimble-1 (Pi) Winning pitcher: Rick Conrad Losing pitcher: John Boyle
Blue Sky 205 000 1 — 8 15 0McCabe 020 112 3 — 9 14 3 Doubles: Charles, Krisnosky (BS); Campbell-2, Vaughn (M) Strikeouts by: Fedele-0, Campbell-1 (M); Downs-0, Hickman-0, Rohaus-3 (BS) Base on balls by: Fedele-1, Campbell-2 (M); Downs-3, Hickman-2, Rohaus-1 (BS) Winning pitcher: Tim Fedele Losing pitcher: Ernie Downs
