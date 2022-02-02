The Derry Township Wrestling Club is holding signups for the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling (PAJW) Area 3 open tournament on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Derry Area High School.
Signups will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in the hallway outside the high school wrestling room. You can access this area of the school from the ramp by the cafeteria.
Eligibility is for all male and female wrestlers that reside in the limits of the Derry Area School District and meet the age classifications listed below.
The PAJW Area 3 open tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Franklin Regional High School.
Registration forms will be available at signups and must be filled out and returned that night. Forms may be obtained in advance by emailing dtwc.horwat@gmail.com.
DTWC will pay for all club members that formally register for the tournament. The cost to register for non-members of DTWC is $27 per wrestler.
Girls must wrestle in the female edition.
Age classifications include:
Male divisions
Ages 8 and under — 44, 50, 55, 60, 65, 75, 90, 110 (max.) pounds
Ages 9 and 10 — 55, 60, 65, 70, 75, 80, 85, 90, 95, 105, 120, 150 (max.) pounds
Ages 11 and 12 — 65, 70, 75, 80, 85, 90, 95, 100, 105, 115, 125, 135, 145, 160, 200 (max.) pounds
Female divisions
Ages 8 and under — 45, 51, 57, 63, 69, 76, 83, 90, 105 pounds
Ages 9 and 10 — 50, 56, 63, 70, 78, 86, 94, 102, 110, 125 pounds
Ages 11 and 12 — 60, 66, 72, 78, 84, 92, 100, 108, 116, 125, 145 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.