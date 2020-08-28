The Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Presidents’ Council voted on Thursday to postpone all fall 2020 intercollegiate athletic competition in response to the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The decision is based on the NCAA’s Division III Administrative Committee announcement on August 20, recommending that member schools not compete in the fall term to avoid potential increased health and safety risks. The decision was made during a virtual meeting of the PAC Presidents’ Council.
The seasons for the NCAA-defined “low contact risk” sports of men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s golf are being planned for the spring 2021 semester. The PAC also explored moving the NCAA-defined “low contact risk” sports of men’s and women’s outdoor track and field to the fall. PAC outdoor track and field programs have typically held their traditional seasons in the spring.
Last month, the league announced that the Presidents’ Council voted unanimously to postpone fall intercollegiate athletic competitions in the NCAA-defined “high-contact risk” and “medium-contact risk” sports of football, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country until the spring.
Additionally, the PAC announced that the NCAA-defined “high-contact risk” winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball and wrestling, along with the NCAA-defined “low-contact risk” sports of men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s and women’s indoor track and field, will not participate in intercollegiate competitions prior to January 1.
The PAC continues to monitor the changing circumstances related to COVID-19 and will adjust its policies, guidelines and schedules as necessary to maximize the health and safety of its student-athletes, athletics personnel, and greater campus communities.
