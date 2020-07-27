The Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) Presidents’ Council voted unanimously on several decisions related to athletic competition in the fall semester.
The council voted to postpone fall 2020 athletic competition in the NCAA defined as high and medium contact, including football, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross-country until the spring 2021 semester because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The PAC includes St. Vincent College, Washington & Jefferson, Bethany, Geneva, Grove City, Thiel, Waynesburg and Westminster among others.
“We wrestled long and hard before deciding to postpone competition in the high-and medium contact sports of football, soccer, volleyball and cross-country this fall,” said Dr. Calvin Troup, president of Geneva College and chair of the PAC Presidents’ Council. “It’s a difficult disruption to our student-athletes and coaches. That said, we remain hopeful that conditions will permit us to include these sports safely in an expanded PAC athletic schedule this coming spring.”
Low contact fall 2020 sports of women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s golf will tentatively be permitted to compete this fall with conference competition only, as previously announced, barring additional NCAA or state guidelines and restrictions. The conference is also planning to explore logistical options for holding fall athletic competitions in other low contact sports like men and women’s outdoor track and field and men’s tennis, which have typically held their traditional seasons in the spring.
Tentative modified spring varsity game and competition schedules in football, soccer, volleyball and cross-country will be developed by the PAC in the near future.
Additionally, the PAC Presidents’ Council also agreed to not hold any winter sport varsity competitions prior to Jan. 1, 2021.
“I cannot stress this point enough — this is a postponement of certain fall sports competition,” PAC Commissioner Joe Onderko said. “Our Presidents’ Council has indicated every intention of having our schools play football, soccer, volleyball and cross-country league schedules to the greatest degree possible during the spring 2021 semester with a continued highest priority on health and safety.
“We remain extremely hopeful that improved, more available and more cost-effective testing procedures for COVID-19, if not an outright vaccine, will make spring competitions in these high-impact sports a much more viable option than the fall. Moving all winter sports competitions until after Jan. 1 also gives us a greater degree of confidence in both starting and finishing those seasons.”
