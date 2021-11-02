The Presidents’ Athletic Conference honored two members of the St. Vincent College women’s swimming team.
Junior Lauren Connors has been named the PAC Women’s Swimmer of the Week, while Sarah Alexander was awarded the conference’s women’s swimming Rookie of the Week.
In the Bearcats’ narrow loss at Allegheny, Connors picked up three individual wins. In the 100 backstroke, she turned in a time of 1:00.94 to earn a convincing victory by more than three seconds. She followed that up with a win in the 200 backstroke, posting a time of 2:13.35 to win by six seconds, before winning the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:17.21, seven seconds ahead of her closest competitor. Connors also joined with Sara Basala, Katie Kozy and Cara Luallen in the 200 medley, placing second in a time of 1:54.28.
This marks Connors’ second PAC Swimmer of the Week accolade of the season, after previously earning the honor on Oct. 18, and the fourth time in her career.
Alexander earned her first PAC Rookie of the Week honor after leading the Bearcat distance contingent at Allegheny. She placed first in the 1,000 free with a time of 11:37.76 to win by more than 12 seconds. She closed out her night with a second-place finish in the 500 freestyle, turning in a time of 5:37.62 to finish just a quarter of a second out of first.
The Bearcats return to action 11 a.m., Saturday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
