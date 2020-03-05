The Presidents’ Athletic Conference has announced its 2019-20 All-PAC Men’s Basketball teams and yearly award winners.
The All-Conference teams and PAC yearly award winners are determined by vote of the league’s nine head coaches.
Westminster senior guard Dylan O’Hara collected PAC Player of the Year honors. He is the second Westminster player to win the award (Ryne Murray, 2008-09).
Chatham first-year guard Marcos Cintron was named the PAC Newcomer of the Year. The PAC had not awarded a freshman/newcomer award since the 2004-05 season.
Grove City 22nd-year head coach Steve Lamie was selected as the PAC Coach of the Year. It is his fifth coach of the year citation (2015-16, 2009-10, 2003-04, 1998-99).
O’Hara currently leads the PAC scoring, averaging 18.8 points per game. He is also leading the league in free throw percentage (.874).
O’Hara ranks fourth in both steals (48) and made three-point field goals (52) and 10th in field goal percentage (.470). He posted a career-high 36 points in Westminster’s win over Geneva on Feb. 12, which was the highest single-game scoring effort by a Titans’ player in seven years.
In 22 games this season, O’Hara totaled 11 20-point games and a pair of 30-point scoring efforts. In 12 league games O’Hara averaged 19.7 points per game this season.
O’Hara, an early childhood education/special education major, was also named to the Academic All-District Men’s Basketball First Team as selected by members of the College Sports Information Directors of America on Feb. 20. He was the lone player selected to represent the PAC.
Cintron appeared in all 27 games for Chatham this season, earning starts in 23. He averaged 11.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
In 16 PAC regular season starts, Cintron averaged 12.6 points and 2.9 rebounds. His 49 made three-pointers tied for sixth in the league while his 12.6 points per game average ranked 15th.
Lamie led Grove City (20-8) to its first trip to the NCAA Division III Championships in 10 seasons by winning the PAC playoff title. The top-seeded Wolverines earned an 86-70 win over No. 5 Geneva. It was the program’s eighth PAC title and first since 2009-10.
Grove City has won 16 of its last 17 games after starting the season 4-7.
Forty-three conferences were granted automatic qualification to this year’s 64-team Division III Championship. Grove City will visit North Coast Athletic Conference champion Wooster (21-7) in the first round on Friday. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.
Overall, it’s Grove City’s sixth trip to the NCAA playoffs. Grove City’s 20 wins this year are the most for the program since the 1988-89 team also won 20 games.
Westminster secured an invitation to the Eastern College Athletic Conference Division III men’s basketball championship on Monday. Fourteen teams were invited to this year’s tournament.
Gwynedd Mercy (20-7) was named the tournament’s No. 1 seed and will host the quarterfinals, semifinals and title game Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
