This year’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Football Media Day will be held today at St. Vincent College.
SVC will host the league’s media day for the 14th straight year, as the event serves as the PAC’s kickoff to the upcoming football season, with each of the conference’s 10 head coaches and player representatives addressing the media and previewing the upcoming season.
The PAC postponed the fall season last August because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the league announced its preliminary spring scheduling and postseason championship models the following month, splitting its competing football-playing schools into North and South Divisions, followed by a season-ending North Division-South Division crossover game.
In March, the PAC announced modifications to the previously established schedule after Case Western Reserve University and Thiel College indicated it would not be playing in the spring, leaving the league with eight schools committed to competing throughout the abbreviated spring campaign.
The restructured schedule began with crossover games between North and South Division members in March. All eight teams had two home games and two road games scheduled prior to the Friday, April 23 North-South crossover games.
On Apr. 23, Westminster College claimed its first-ever PAC title after defeating Washington & Jefferson College, 27-20, in the PAC championship game at Memorial Field at Harold Burry Stadium in New Wilmington.
Ken Wunderley (2020) and Hugh Ringer (2021) will be honored as recipients of the Dow Carnahan Media Award at the event.
Carnahan, a longtime supporter and friend of the PAC, who worked locally at 1480-WCNS-AM, passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2016. The award is presented annually to a distinguished member of the media or on-campus representative for his or her commendable service while covering and promoting the conference’s student-athletes, coaches, and programs.
