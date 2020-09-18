The Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) announced preliminary spring schedule models and postseason championship opportunities for four of the league’s fall championship sports that had their intercollegiate athletic competition postponed in August because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
That applies to schools like St. Vincent College, Case Western, Geneva, Grove City, Thiel, Westminster, Bethany, Carnegie Mellon, Washington & Jefferson, Waynesburg and others.
Included are the NCAA-defined “high contact risk” sports of football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. The spring schedule will feature conference-only competition.
Football is expected to start on Friday, March 12 and finish by Friday, April 23. The league’s 10 football-playing schools will be split into a North and South Division, and each school will play four in-division games, followed by a North-South Division crossover. The five-game schedule will be played in seven weeks with each team having two open dates. St. Vincent College is in the South Division, along with Bethany, Carnegie Mellon, Washington & Jefferson and Waynesburg. The North Division includes, Case Western Reserve, Geneva, Grove City, Thiel and Westminster.
Soccer begins Thursday to Sunday March 11-14 and ends Friday to Saturday April 30 to May 1. The 10 soccer-playing schools will play a nine-match schedule, followed by one postseason contest. There will be flexible scheduling with schools maintaining the ability to schedule matches within a four-day window. The nine-match schedule and playoff will be played across eight weeks.
Women’s volleyball is set to begin Thursday to Saturday Feb. 25-27 and conclude on Wednesday, April 14. The 10 women’s volleyball-playing schools will play a nine-match schedule, followed by a championship tournament. The schedules are expected to be flexible, with schools maintaining the ability to schedule matches in a four-day window. The nine-match schedule and championship tournament will be played across eight weeks.
The PAC continues to review modified spring schedules for the NCAA-defined “medium contact risk” sports like men’s and women’s cross country and “low contact risk” sports like men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis.
NCAA-defined “high contact risk” sports of men’s and women’s basketball and wrestling, along with “low contact risk” winter championship sports of men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and men’s and women’s indoor track and field will not participate in intercollegiate competition before Jan. 1.
