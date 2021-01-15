The Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) announced its men’s and women’s basketball schedules for the 2021 regular season on Thursday.
The modified scheduling format consists of a nine-game, single round-robin, conference-only slate for each of the PAC’s 10 member schools. Both the men’s and women’s schedules will feature staggered starts, with games tipping off on Saturday, Jan. 23 and running through Saturday, Feb. 27. The St. Vincent College schedule is listed below.
The PAC Championship Tournaments are scheduled for Monday through Saturday, March 1-6. In an adjustment to previous championship tournament formatting, all 10 men’s and women’s programs will secure sports in the year’s tournaments.
Along with the leadership of its member institutions, the PAC continues to monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) landscape. Because of extraordinary disruptions related to COVID-19, the PAC and PAC Presidents’ Council understand that plans for returning to competition and current schedules are subject to change at any time based on available public health best practices and approaches or local, state and federal guidelines, recommendations or mandates.
PAC institutions will have adjusted attendance policies in place for home games during the 2021 season in an effort of promoting and prioritizing the health and safety of student-athletes, game-day staff and designated personnel in light of the virus. Schools will determine if on-campus student attendance is permissible at their own facilities. There will be no outside fans or visiting team’s fans permitted. Institutional attendance policies will continue to be reviewed throughout the season.
ST. VINCENT COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SCHEDULE
FEBRUARY
6 — vs. Geneva
10 — at Chatham
13 — at Waynesburg
15 — vs. Grove City
17 — vs. Washington & Jefferson
20 —at Thiel
22 — at Westminster
24 — at Franciscan
27 — vs. Bethany
ST. VINCENT COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SCHEDULE
FEBRUARY
6 — at Geneva
10 — vs. Chatham
13 — vs. Waynesburg
15 — at Grove City
17 — at Washington & Jefferson
20 — vs. Thiel
22 — vs. Westminster
24 — vs. Franciscan
27 — at Bethany
