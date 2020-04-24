The Pa. West Soccer Youth Board voted on Thursday to cancel spring competition, including its spring leagues because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Because of the uncertain nature of the state’s stay-at-home directive, and how long it would take after that is lifted for social distancing to permit play, it was decided to cancel league play, the State Cup, the Presidents Cup and the Open Tournament.
An additional concern is the availability of fields once return to play is permitted. A number of organizations rely on school district or municipal fields and facilities that are currently closed for the foreseeable future.
District 1 includes local teams like Loyalhanna, Mount Pleasant, Hempfield, Indiana, Laurel Highlands, Monroeville, Murrysville, Norwin and more.
Pa. West Soccer is working on an alternate summer session for clubs interested in providing activities once restrictions are lifted. The details are to be determined and will be made in accordance with any recommendations or requirements from the CDC or Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Pa. West Soccer is the National State Association of the United States Soccer Federation, the United States Youth soccer Association, and the United States Adult Soccer Association. Pa. West State Soccer Association has a current membership of more than 130 youth clubs, 40,000 youth players, eight adult leagues, 2,500 amateur adult players, 7,000 active coaches, 1,600 referees and thousands of volunteers.
For additional information, visit www.pawest-soccer.org.
