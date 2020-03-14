The Greater Latrobe boys’ bowling team will not be able to compete in the Pennsylvania State Finals Championship.
The tournament, which was slated for Friday and Saturday at North Versailles Bowling Center, has been postponed.
Last week, the Wildcats’ boys’ bowling team competed in the Western Pennsylvania Regional Tournament to qualify for a spot in the Pennsylvania State Finals Championship at North Versailles Bowling Center.
Competition in the regional finals on March 7 included three rounds of standard play followed by six Baker rounds, which is when multiple bowlers combine to bowl one game.
Greater Latrobe’s starting lineup last week featured Alex Brubaker, Cole Pfeifer, Justin Taylor, Matthew Martinosky, James Gatto, Jacob Stephenson and Dom Panichelle.
For the first three standard games, Greater Latrobe scored a pin total of 923, 926 and 850. During the six Baker rounds, GL scored a high game of 267.
Greater Latrobe’s pin count at the end of regular play was 3,826, which earned the Wildcats the No. 4 spot out of 18 teams and a spot in the state finals.
In regional bracket play, Greater Latrobe faced Pittsburgh Central Catholic, the 2020 WPIBL champion, in the quarterfinals, which consisted of a best-of-three Baker games.
Greater Latrobe faced Norwin in the semifinal round, but fell to the competition in two games.
The Wildcats were one of six regional teams scheduled to compete for the Pennsylvania State Championships at North Versailles Bowling Lanes.
A reschedule date hasn’t been announced for the tournament.
