Living in Pennsylvania, particularly the Laurel Highlands was a real blessing. After losing my job in Ohio due to health reasons, I decided to live with my parents in Laughlintown in the early 1970s. To experience the beauty of the great outdoors, I became very fond of being in the great outdoors. I learned all about the creatures that visited our backyard from fall through the winter. I also took interest in the species that made their home in our backyard during the snowy weather when temperatures dropped below freezing. I decided to do a little research to see which birds stayed around. This is what I learned.

One of these birds that don’t migrate is the northern cardinal. They may travel if food sources are scarce. Unlike other birds, these birds don’t even molt into dull plumage. For those who don’t know the term, molting is the shedding of old feathers to make way for new feathers. To keep itself in fine feathers, a bird needs to molt each year to get rid of the old or damaged feathers. Molting is required to renew a bird’s plumage and keep it in fine condition.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.