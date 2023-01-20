Living in Pennsylvania, particularly the Laurel Highlands was a real blessing. After losing my job in Ohio due to health reasons, I decided to live with my parents in Laughlintown in the early 1970s. To experience the beauty of the great outdoors, I became very fond of being in the great outdoors. I learned all about the creatures that visited our backyard from fall through the winter. I also took interest in the species that made their home in our backyard during the snowy weather when temperatures dropped below freezing. I decided to do a little research to see which birds stayed around. This is what I learned.
One of these birds that don’t migrate is the northern cardinal. They may travel if food sources are scarce. Unlike other birds, these birds don’t even molt into dull plumage. For those who don’t know the term, molting is the shedding of old feathers to make way for new feathers. To keep itself in fine feathers, a bird needs to molt each year to get rid of the old or damaged feathers. Molting is required to renew a bird’s plumage and keep it in fine condition.
Since one can enjoy northern cardinals all year-round, especially in winter, one should offer them natural food sources like sunflower seeds, cracked corn and fresh berries. To provide them adequate shelter, make sure one’s backyard has secluded areas for nesting and shelter. Cardinals feel secure in thickets of dense shrubs and vines. In winter, they also love fruit plants, such as grapevines, clematis, blueberries and hawthorns. Other winter shelters are evergreens, like spruces and pines.
Most blue jays don’t migrate in the fall. According to estimates, only 20% of the population migrates south, especially along with the Atlantic and Great Lakes coastal areas. Some of them migrate south one year, miss the next year, and again migrate the following year. The migrating blue jays travel not more than a few hundred miles.
However, the migration rate has declined in recent years. This is because of more food availability in their breeding areas. Backyard feeders play an important role in their declining migration. The best food to feed blue jays is Wagner’s Deluxe Wild Bird Food.
The pileated woodpeckers don’t migrate. They stay together in pairs on their territory all year- round, especially in the chilly wintertime. That’s why these birds are so noticeable on cold days. However, their populations have increased in parts of the country.
During inclement weather, pileated woodpeckers forage on both standing and fallen dead trees. They love to eat suet in winter. The fat of the suet helps them survive harsh winter weather. Amazon recommends its product, Woodpecker Suet Cake.
Black-capped chickadees are one of the most common non-migratory birds in the North. In winter, these birds are cavity nesters in wooded areas in the wild. When harsh winter strikes, they cache themselves with enough frozen insects and fresh seeds to survive. Apart from the insects and seeds, they also feed on small fruits and berries in winter. The Lyric Chickadee Wild Bird Mix is specially made for these birds. It works great in backyard feeders.
Tufted Titmice don’t usually migrate. These birds are year-round residents in deciduous or mixed evergreen-deciduous woods. In winter they nest in natural tree holes and nest boxes. They cannot excavate holes in trees but use cavities left by woodpeckers. However, they have been observed to migrate to warmer regions in recent times.
Typically, tufted titmice feast on black oil and striped sunflower, safflower, sunflower chips, shelled and unshelled peanuts, and mealworms. In the winter, they also eat these foods if available. As a backyard bird lover, the bird seed recommended is Blue Seal Premium Wild Bird Seed.
Wild turkeys don’t migrate in winter. They adapt to the chilly climates by building up a supply of fat in their body by foraging in natural nuts, fruits and berries. They are year-round residents. However, they may wander to areas of larger trees to store abundant food for winter in the fall. Typically, they feed on nuts, berries, greens and small vertebrae. In winter they have to rely on fruits, berries, acorns, crabapples and hazelnuts.
