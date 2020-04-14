There will not be an official Pennsylvania American Legion season, as per an announcement made on Monday by Robert E. John, commander for the Pennsylvania American Legion.
But Jason Bush — Latrobe Legion manager and Pennsylvania Region 7 director — has hope for a baseball season if the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic subsides in the coming months.
“I am saddened that the 2020 season has been canceled at the state level,” Bush said. “Providing health conditions improve, and allow for it, we are looking into an alternative option for the players of our region.
“We will continue to stay safe, proactive and innovative to best serve the needs of our players, while respecting the decisions of the Pennsylvania American Legion.”
Bush said he was previously told that Region 7, the region that includes, Latrobe, Unity Township and Derry, announced that decisions would not be made until at least May 1 in regards to baseball. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 American Legion World Series and all eight regional tournaments were previously canceled.
“I’m as disappointed as everybody,” Bush said. “We were told that we were going to be in a holding pattern. I know the state commander is looking out for the betterment of the players, which I certainly respect, but they decided to cancel the season (Monday) morning, and we found that pretty difficult to swallow. We’re not the first event that’s been canceled, but I’m just disappointed at the way it went down.”
Bush has hope in potentially beginning an independent league if stay at home measures and social distance guidelines are lifted.
“We’re trying to keep everyone’s spirits as high as we can,” Bush said. “We’re obviously going to be under the mandate of whatever our government tells us. But if it’s June and everything is lifted, and we can play a seven-inning baseball game, or college coaches can come see our players in a showcase, we’re going to do everything we can for our local players to find some sort of baseball this summer.”
Bush said the biggest hurdle is safety. The second involves insurance.
“We all purchase our insurance through legion baseball, so we would need to keep insurance rates down and put everyone on a group policy,” Bush said. “If we’re given an all-clear to get back to somewhat of a normal life, I’m looking into seeing if we can purchase insurance for a couple month period.”
Latrobe, Unity Township and Derry are all featured in American Legion District 31, where they compete to earn a berth in the Region 7 tournament. Other teams include Hempfield East, West Hempfield, Bushy Run, Kiski Valley, Murrysville, Young Township, Yough and Mount Pleasant.
Bush said he received “tremendous response” in the first several hours following the cancelation of the state American Legion season.
“If we get the all-clear from our government, even though legion baseball as we know it will not exist in 2020, there’s an opportunity for us to maybe try something another way,” Bush said. “The response has been overwhelming.”
Ed Guzik, Unity Township manager, said Monday that he couldn’t fully commit until talking to his players and parents.
“I would love to do it, but you have to look at the kids,” Guzik said. “If it’s in early June, that would be great, but later in the summer, you lose some kids to college because some go to school earlier than others. I don’t want to make a commitment to doing it and then have eight kids.
“If we can play some baseball, that would be great. I’m all for it if we can make it happen, but in the same breath, I’ll do what’s best for the safety of everybody. I don’t want to see anybody put in harm’s way”
Guzik was also under the impression that there would be a decision in May.
“I think it was inevitable that this was going to happen, the way they keep pushing things back,” Guzik said. “But I thought by the end of April is when we would hear for sure.”
Regardless, Guzik is disappointed for his players.
“I feel bad for the kids who were playing their last year with us,” Guzik said. “We had some younger players who were excited about starting their legion career. This is the time of year that everyone is excited about playing. We were hoping that without a high school season, the kids could still play some baseball, but apparently that’s not going to happen.”
Unity Township reached the semifinals of the District 31 best-of-three playoffs last season. Unity has qualified for the Region 7 tournament four times since 2012. The Bulldogs captured District 31 titles in 2013 and ’14.
Any player interested in signing up for Unity Township can still direct message @UnityBaseball on Twitter for Guzik’s contact information. Interested persons can also email Guzik at eddieguzik@yahoo.com.
“If there’s a glimmer of hope that maybe we could do something, I would get in touch with the kids,” Guzik said. “If anybody else is interested in playing, they can reach out to me.”
Tryouts for Latrobe Legion were handled electronically on April 5. Bush would still accept anyone who may be interested if the league begins play this summer. Interested persons can contact Bush by phone at 724-237-7478 or e-mail at jkz303@verizon.net.
Last season, Latrobe Legion had the fourth-best record in the district, reached the semifinals of the District 31 best-of-three playoffs and capped it off by nearly advancing to the final day of the Region 7 Tournament. Latrobe is a five-time Region 7 qualifier since 2012.
“We just continue to hope,” Bush said. “We’re disappointed (Monday) and we’ve been disappointed with this entire pandemic. We’re going to do everything we can to push through, while maintaining everybody’s safety. We’re just doing everything in our power to play baseball at Legion-Keener and around the local fields this summer.”
