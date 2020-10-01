In their first meeting since last year’s WPIAL Class 2A championship game, the Greater Latrobe girls field hockey team came up short at Penn-Trafford during a 3-0 defeat Wednesday during a WPIAL Class 2A, Division 2 contest.
Despite the Lady Wildcats having a 9-8 advantage in shots on goal, the four-time defending district champion Lady Warriors were able to score on three of their shots, with a goal in the first quarter and two in the second.
Greater Latrobe’s Marissa Novak made four saves and Gracie Blycheck one save in goal.
Penn-Trafford last year shut out Greater Latrobe capturing a 4-0 victory in the WPIAL Class 2A girls field hockey championship game in October. The Lady Wildcats advanced to the district championship after a 1-0 win against Oakland Catholic in the semifinals, concluding their season with a 4-11 record.
Greater Latrobe has now advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A Field Hockey Championships in consecutive years and is seeking a third trip to the finals this season.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team on Wednesday tied Penn-Trafford, 1-1. Hope Cerny scored the lone goal assisted by Olivia Christopher. The Wildcats led 4-2 in shots but gave up five penalty corners and earned one. Valentina Rossi made one save in goal.
The Lady Wildcats (3-2, 3-3) host Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m. Monday for varsity-only match.
