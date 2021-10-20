Penn-Trafford halted the Greater Latrobe hockey team’s early-season momentum with a 4-0 shutout victory against the IceCats during a PIHL Class AA East Division game played Tuesday at Palmer Imaging Arena – the former Center Ice Arena in Delmont.
Greater Latrobe opened the season with back-to-back wins to start the season before Tuesday’s shutout loss. The IceCats shut out Shaler Area to start the season before doubling up Hempfield Area, 6-3, last week in a pair of home games. But Penn-Trafford took down the IceCats, scoring a pair of goals in the first period and two more in the second for the four-goal win.
Alex Sciullo, Nate Loughner, Nate Pechulis and Bennett Dupilka had the goals for Penn-Trafford. Colin Paterson provided two assists, while Jack Blank, Ryan Crombie and Josh Goldberg added helpers. Jackson Kerrigan stopped all 22 shots faced for the shutout in goal.
Greater Latrobe goalie Vinny Amatucci was under fire throughout the night, as Penn-Trafford outshot the IceCats by a 36-22 margin. Amatucci, who has two wins and a shutout this season, made 32 saves. Penn-Trafford doubled up the IceCats, 14-7, in first-period shots, while it was a closer 12-10 figure in favor of the Warriors in the second. The Warriors shut it down in the third, again doubling up Greater Latrobe by a 10-5 margin to outshoot the IceCats by 14 shots.
Armstrong and Franklin Regional are both undefeated with two wins and four points apiece. Greater Latrobe and Penn-Trafford also have four points, but they both played one more game. The Warriors have scored at least four goals in each game, blasting Montour to start the season prior to a two-goal loss, 6-4, against Franklin Regional. Greater Latrobe is back in action against Franklin Regional, 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Josh Coffee scored a hat trick last week against Hempfield Area, while J.D. Robinson had three assists in the same game. Coffee, whose three-game scoring streak ended on Tuesday, remains tied for the No. 2 spot in Class AA scoring with five goals. Coffee and Robinson are both tied for seventh in Class AA scoring with five points.
Loughner opened the scoring for Penn-Trafford just 1:38 into the game, while Pechulis followed 1:03 later from Crombie and Blank. Dupilka scored from Paterson at 6:13 of the second period, while Sciullo netted a goal in the final minute from Goldberg and Paterson to close the scoring.
Last season, Greater Latrobe reached the quarterfinal round of the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup playoffs before falling against Montour. The IceCats clinched their 16th consecutive post-season berth last season, but it wasn’t an easy road back to the playoffs.
Greater Latrobe closed the 2020-21 regular season on a torrid run with victories in nine of its final 11 games, including a six-game winning streak, which allowed the IceCats to crawl out of the basement in the Southeast Division and back into the playoffs.
Greater Latrobe outscored the opposition 51-26 during its final 11 games of 2020-21, including a 35-10 margin in a six-game win streak. The IceCats were outscored 20-10 during a five-game skid in November and December.
Greater Latrobe graduated Alex Schall, goaltender Logan Byrd and last year’s captain Allen Rider, but the IceCats returned a talented crop of underclassmen to this year’s group, which now includes 14 juniors.
The IceCats enjoyed a strong start with two wins to open the season, but now they’ll have to rebound from their first loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.