Penn-Trafford continues to be a roadblock for the Greater Latrobe girls field hockey team.
The Lady Wildcats fell, 4-1, against Penn-Trafford during a WPIAL Class 2A, Division 2 matchup played Wednesday at Rossi Field.
Lauren Jones scored Greater Latrobe’s lone goal during its regular season finale, as the Lady Wildcats finished 6-4 in the conference and 6-5 overall. Greater Latrobe will find out this week who it will face in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals.
Gracie Blycheck made seven saves, and Marissa Novak recorded four during Greater Latrobe’s three-goal defeat.
The visiting Lady Warriors outshot Greater Latrobe, 15-4, and led, 14-4, in penalty corners.
This was the second time Penn-Trafford topped the Lady Wildcats this season, including a 3-0 victory on Sept. 30.
The Lady Wildcats, however, improved upon their 4-11 record last year. That season concluded with a 4-0 defeat against Penn-Trafford in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game. The Lady Wildcats also lost to Penn-Trafford in 2018’s district title game and also the second game of last season, both by 2-0 scores.
Greater Latrobe has now lost consecutive games, including a 2-1 defeat on Oct. 14 against Fox Chapel. The Lady Wildcats began the season 3-0 and have since dropped five of their last eight.
