Two points.
That’s all Greater Latrobe had in the third quarter.
Then again, it’s hard to score when you can’t even get a shot off.
The Wildcats led visiting Penn-Trafford by two at halftime in Thursday night’s winner-take-all matchup for the fourth and final playoff berth in WPIAL Class 5A Section 3 girls’ basketball.
And after two quarters, Greater Latrobe’s twin-towers of 6-foot-1 sophomore Anna Rafferty and 6-0 freshman Emma Blair accounted for 19 of the Wildcats’ 22 points, along with 12 rebounds.
So Penn-Trafford decided to do two things.
One, the Warriors went to a zone and double-downed inside. Two, they also picked up full-court.
It resulted in 16 second-half turnovers and 24 in all for GL.
Oh, yeah, and only those two third-quarter points.
Rafferty finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, and Blair another nine boards.
But, because of that third quarter, the Wildcats had a two-point edge become a six-point deficit and then eight to begin the fourth, and they couldn’t quite make it back the whole way — although they had it down to two at one time and then a one-possession game with 21 seconds left — and were denied a spot in the upcoming district playoffs by Penn-Trafford in the section finale for the second straight year.
This time, it was P-T winning by four, 44-40, to gain a split of the season series and — more importantly — secure fourth place and keep GL out of the playoffs.
Again.
“I just thought we went on a scoring drought there in the third quarter,” is how GL head coach Mark Burkardt put it. “I thought that was more of it.
“I don’t think the turnovers led to a lot of points immediately. We just went through a drought where we couldn’t score.”
So it’s Penn-Trafford moving on to the playoffs — as one of four teams from the section — with a record of 8-6 (14-7 overall).
For the Wildcats, it’s two non-section road games to end the season — Saturday (1:30 p.m.) against Hempfield Area, and Monday (7:30 p.m.) vs. Gateway.
And counting P-T earlier in the season, Greater Latrobe (7-7, 11-9) won twice against section teams heading to the playoffs, the other being Penn Hills.
But the one that’s now coming back to bite the Wildcats is the section opener — at home — to Albert Gallatin back in December before its best player (Bryn Bezjak) went down with an injury.
“That’s the one,” Burkardt acknowledged. “And,” he added, “we had a big lead (12 points near the end of the third quarter and nine midway through the fourth) in that game.”
Still, GL could’ve rendered that loss to Albert Gallatin meaningless with a win over Penn-Trafford. But the Warriors turned it around from the first meeting that saw the Wildcats come out on top by nearly the same score (44-41).
“I’m proud of our effort,” Burkardt expressed. “I thought we played hard.
“There’s no give-up in these girls. We’ve seen that several times this season.”
This one was tied at 24 on a Rafferty field goal in the first three minutes of the third quarter. However, P-T scored the final six points of the frame and the first two — by sophomore guard Maura Suman — of the fourth for a 32-24 lead with Burkardt calling a timeout at 7:05.
But Rafferty got another basket and junior guard Rachel Ridilla, the team’s second-leading scorer who did not start and was again limited because vertigo-like symptoms, hit a three-pointer from the top of the key at the 4:28-mark to bring the Wildcats within three at 32-29.
Greater Latrobe did cut to two, 35-33, but Penn-Trafford scored six of the next seven points to go back in front by seven (41-34) when Suman, who led the Warriors with 18 points, made both ends of a one-and-one with 1:45 to play. The ’Cats then got a putback from 6-foot freshman forward Cam Dominick and a bucket by Rafferty with 22 seconds left, and Burkardt took another quick timeout at :21.1 and Penn-Trafford ahead, 41-38.
But GL was forced to foul after the Warriors were able to get the ball into the hands of Suman, And with P-T now in the double-bonus, she once again converted both free throws, and it was back up to five — 43-38 — with 18.2 seconds remaining.
“She’s explosive,” Burkardt said of Suman, who also had five rebounds and four steals. “She can take you off the drive and shoot the ball. I think she’s probably the best point guard in our section.”
Suman netted 11 of her 18 points in the second half. She also went seven of of nine from the free-throw line, including five of seven in the fourth quarter.
“Everyone kind of jumped on her back,” added Penn-Trafford coach John Giannikas. “She was tremendous.”
The Wildcats made it a one-possession game a third time in the fourth quarter on an inbounds play along the baseline with sophomore guard Bailey Watson finding Rafferty under the basket, and Burkardt got his final timeout with 8.1 seconds left. GL then nearly caused a five-second call against the Warriors, but Giannikas called his last timeout just in time.
On the subsequent inbounds play, P-T got the ball in and eventually to senior guard Bella Long, a 1,000-point career scorer. Although Greater Latrobe held her to seven points, she — after missing the first — knocked down the second of the two free throws to make it 44-40 with 3.2 seconds to go and put it out of reach for the Wildcats.
“Give credit to them. They played good defense in the second half,” Burkardt said of the Warriors.
“When Rachel was in, they played man. When she wasn’t in, they played zone.”
Ridilla was in and out of the game the entire time. Junior guard Lexi Weatherton didn’t start for the Wildcats, either, since she was coming off an ankle injury.
And GL fell behind by four, 15-11, after one quarter with Penn-Trafford hitting three threes, one each from Long, Suman and junior Mackenzie Powell. But the Wildcats applied a little more defensive pressure in the second, and with the Warriors going scoreless for nearly six minutes, used a 9-0 run — Rafferty accounted for seven of the points — to forge their way into the lead at 20-15 at 2:36 of the period and maintained a 22-20 edge at the break before the Warriors rallied in the second half.
“We have a lot of young kids on this team who have gotten a lot of playing time,” Burkardt noted. “Hopefully, moving forward, we won’t get behind like that where we have to try and come back.”
“We have to look at it that every one of the teams in this section are losing key players. We have all of these girls back. And nine or 10 of them have gotten a lot of varsity experience.”
Rafferty was the lone player in double figures in scoring for Greater Latrobe. Blair’s six points were next while Dominick had three points, five rebounds, two blocks and two assists.
“That’s pretty good for a freshman off the bench,” Burkardt stated. “She had a nice game.”
Penn-Trafford had only one player (Suman) in double digits in points. Powell had nine points, five rebounds and two steals.
GL’s junior varsity came from behind to beat P-T, 31-26. Abby Shearer and Paitlyn Bauer each had 10 points.
PENN-TRAFFORD (44)
