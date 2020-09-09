Penn-Trafford outlasted the Greater Latrobe boys golf team, 206-234, during a WPIAL Section 1-AAA match played Tuesday at Latrobe Country Club.
Greater Latrobe played its first match of the season at Latrobe Country Club, but the Wildcats struggled finding fairways in their first home match, making nine triple bogies as a team.
Sophomore Jake Pavlik led Greater Latrobe with a 4-over-par-40, making five pars throughout the day. Daylan Yeager followed with a 9-over-45, while Ben Ridilla shot a 47. Dom Atkinson and Owen Miele both shot a 51 for the Wildcats, who fell to 0-3 in section play and 0-4 overall.
Alex Turowski and Nick Turowski guided Penn-Trafford (2-1), both with a 1-over-par-37, while Josh Kapcin followed with a 6-over-42. Antonio DiMico and Chase Crissman both fired a 9-over-45 for the Warriors.
Greater Latrobe is back in action on Thursday as the Wildcats travel to Indiana Area.
