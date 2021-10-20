Perennial powerhouse Penn-Trafford beat the Greater Latrobe girls’ field hockey team, 9-0, during a WPIAL Class 2A game played Tuesday at Penn-Trafford.
The host Lady Warriors started strong with three first-quarter goals and never looked back in the nine-goal win. The Lady Wildcats fell, 4-1, against Penn-Trafford earlier this season at home. Penn-Trafford is the defending WPIAL Class 2A champion. The Lady Warriors have claimed the title each of the last five seasons, including twice against Greater Latrobe in 2018 and ‘19.
Valentina Rossi made eight saves in goal for Greater Latrobe on Tuesday. The Lady Wildcats were outshot 25-7, and Greater Latrobe didn’t have a penalty corner, while Penn-Trafford posted 18.
The junior varsity game ended in a 1-1 tie, as Riley Baughman scored the lone goal for Greater Latrobe. McKenna Brackney made two saves in goal. The Lady Wildcats took two shots, while Penn-Trafford had five. Greater Latrobe earned two penalty corners, while Penn-Trafford had seven.
Greater Latrobe closed the regular season with a 2-6 section record and a 3-8 overall mark. The Lady Wildcats await the WPIAL Class 2A field hockey committee meeting on Friday to determine the date, location and opponent in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs next week. Greater Latrobe suffered a 2-0 loss last season against Fox Chapel Area in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals. Greater Latrobe has reached the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals in each of the last three seasons, including the championship game in 2018 and ‘19.
