The St. Joe’s Owls (20-3) made quick work of Latrobe FOE (2-20) in an 18-3 rout Friday, July 7, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
After FOE scored one run in the top of the opening inning, the Owls plated six in the home half of the frame for a 6-1 lead. FOE scored another solo run in the top of the second, only to see the Owls respond with four in the bottom half of the inning for a 10-2 advantage. The Eagles again managed to plate just one run in the top of the third inning, but this time St. Joe’s plated eight runs in the home half of the frame. FOE failed to score in the top of the fourth inning as the Owls invoked the 10-run mercy rule for an 18-3 victory.
Brody Chismar and Carter Urban led the Owls at the plate as each player was 2 for 4 with one double and two runs scored. Jayden Struble had the team’s third double of the game as he was 1 for 2 with one run scored. Robert Visnick was 1 for 2 with three runs scored, followed by Anthony Matthews, who was 1 for 2 with two runs scored, and Joey Bonomo, who was 2 for 2 with one run scored. Parker Hannah was 1 for 2 with one run scored for St. Joe’s. Sam Hochard scored three runs for the Owls, while Josh Short scored twice and teammate Ethan Kaylor crossed home plate once in the win.
Cayden McCune was 1 for 1 for the Eagles, followed by teammates Ethan Goughneour and Sam Vassar, who were each 1 for 2 in the game. Zack Flick, Justin Papuga and Dominick Wege scored one run apiece for FOE.
Kaylor earned the win for the Owls as he struck out a pair and walked four. Carter Urban struck out one batter in his mound appearance for St. Joe’s.
Vassar took the loss for FOE as he struck out three batters and walked five. Flick spent time on the hill as well, walking four batters in the game. Hunter Urban also made a mound appearance for FOE.
