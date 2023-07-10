The St. Joe’s Owls (20-3) made quick work of Latrobe FOE (2-20) in an 18-3 rout Friday, July 7, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

After FOE scored one run in the top of the opening inning, the Owls plated six in the home half of the frame for a 6-1 lead. FOE scored another solo run in the top of the second, only to see the Owls respond with four in the bottom half of the inning for a 10-2 advantage. The Eagles again managed to plate just one run in the top of the third inning, but this time St. Joe’s plated eight runs in the home half of the frame. FOE failed to score in the top of the fourth inning as the Owls invoked the 10-run mercy rule for an 18-3 victory.

