Consistent hitting and solid pitching paved the way for the St. Joe’s Owls’ (14-3) 10-3 victory Friday, June 16, over the Derry Ukes (7-10) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
Locked in a 1-1 tie after the first inning of play, the Owls plated five runs in the top of the third inning and one run in the fourth to take a 7-1 lead. The Ukes’ hitters, meanwhile, were unable to get anything going in the batter’s box. St. Joe’s added two runs in the top of the sixth inning and one more in the seventh to extend the team’s advantage to 10-1. Derry plated two runs in the home half of the seventh inning as the Owls took a 10-3 win.
Anthony Matthews was 3 for 4 with one double, one triple and two runs scored for the Owls. He was joined by Sam Hochard, who was 2 for 4 with one double and one run scored. Robert Visnick was 1 for 3 with three runs scored, while Jayden Struble was 1 for 2, scoring twice in the game. Brody Chismar and Parker Hannah scored one run apiece in the game. Joey Bonomo was 2 for 4 with two singles, while teammate Carter Urban also singled.
Camron Forbes was 1 for 3 with one run scored for the Ukes. Tristan Lettie, Mikey Monios and Sonny Simon each singled for Derry. Parker Petrosky and Parker Zinkham each scored one run in the loss.
Winning pitcher Struble turned in a stellar performance on the mound for St. Joe’s as he struck out 10 batters and walked three. He was relieved by Matthews, who struck out two and issued one base on balls.
Monios took the loss for Derry as he struck out 10 batters while walking four. Petrosky also saw time on the hill as he struck out two and walked one.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
