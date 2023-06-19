Consistent hitting and solid pitching paved the way for the St. Joe’s Owls’ (14-3) 10-3 victory Friday, June 16, over the Derry Ukes (7-10) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

Locked in a 1-1 tie after the first inning of play, the Owls plated five runs in the top of the third inning and one run in the fourth to take a 7-1 lead. The Ukes’ hitters, meanwhile, were unable to get anything going in the batter’s box. St. Joe’s added two runs in the top of the sixth inning and one more in the seventh to extend the team’s advantage to 10-1. Derry plated two runs in the home half of the seventh inning as the Owls took a 10-3 win.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

