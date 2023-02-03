I’m a person of habit. When I exit or enter my home, I either go in and come out one door rather than choosing one of three. Dec. 27, however, I decided to enter through the back door.
I was privileged to lead as my family followed. As soon as I got to the corner of the house, I made a sharp left and headed to the back door. No sooner did I get there did I receive a surprise of my life. An owl flew up from the sidewalk hitting me in the cheek. I did not expect this bird of prey to startle me in the quiet of the night. I decided to research the habits of owls. This is what I learned from the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC). “Owls are birds of prey occupying by night the hunting and feeding niches which hawks hold by day.”
The website went on to explain that “These birds are superb, specialized predators, owls are adapted to find, catch, and kill prey quickly and efficiently. Eight species of owls either nest or regularly visit Pennsylvania in winter. Some species like the great-horned owl, barrel owl, and Eastern screech-owl are permanent residents. Snowy owls are winter visitors, varying each year in the extent of their visitation to the state.
“Migrant owl populations seem to reflect the abundance of prey populations, so they vary greatly from year to year. In general, the populations of owls are not well-known because of their nocturnal habits. As such, these are among Pennsylvania’s most mysterious birds and deserve more research and monitoring efforts.
“Taxonomists divide owls into two families, Tytonidae – barn owls – and Strigidae, the family to which all other Pennsylvania owls belong. The barn owl ranges over most of the world, with related species in South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, New Zealand, and Australia. Strigidae has near-worldwide distribution, including most Pacific islands and the arctic.”
“The plumage of the owls is dense and soft, making them look heavier than they actually are. Their earth-toned feather colors are broken into mottled patterns which blend into the background of shaded daytime roosts and the darkness of night. The features on owls’ legs provide insulation and protect against bites by prey. Both sexes are colored essentially alike, but females are usually larger and heavier than males of the same species.
“An owl’s head is large and broad to accommodate two widely spaced and highly developed ears. The facial disc and facial ruff, which consists of paired layers of densely packed feathers behind the ear openings, work together to funnel and intensify sounds.
“Owls hear sounds well below the threshold of human hearing. Even in complete darkness, a barn owl can detect and catch prey by using its hearing. Several owl species have asymmetrically positioned ears for a greater ability to pinpoint prey. This highly developed sense of hearing allows some species to detect and capture unseen voles and mice under snowpack or dense ground cover. The conspicuous ‘ears’ or ‘horns’ of great horned, long-eared, and screech owls are usually tufts of feathers that have little effect on their hearing.
“Owls are silent hunters that take the prey by strength. The leading parts of a night hunter’s wings – which cut the air when the bird flies – have soft serrated edges. Turbulence and noise are further reduced by soft fringes on the trailing edge of primary and secondary feathers. These specialized feathers, lightweight wings, and a large wing surface area let an owl fly and guide nearly silently. As its flight is virtually noiseless, an owl easily hears other sounds while hunting. It descends to its target in a silent, mothlike glide.
“Owls do not build nests. Preferably they take over abandoned crow nests or use cavities
In trees. They may add lining material to existing nests. Some owls may lay eggs in the late winter. By the time nestlings need fed and fledglings leave the nest, offspring of other wildlife abound and are fairly easy prey for the inexperienced young owls to prey upon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.