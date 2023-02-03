I’m a person of habit. When I exit or enter my home, I either go in and come out one door rather than choosing one of three. Dec. 27, however, I decided to enter through the back door.

I was privileged to lead as my family followed. As soon as I got to the corner of the house, I made a sharp left and headed to the back door. No sooner did I get there did I receive a surprise of my life. An owl flew up from the sidewalk hitting me in the cheek. I did not expect this bird of prey to startle me in the quiet of the night. I decided to research the habits of owls. This is what I learned from the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC). “Owls are birds of prey occupying by night the hunting and feeding niches which hawks hold by day.”

