The Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team appeared to have a handle on Friday’s exhibition against Hollidaysburg Area in the third quarter.
Two three-pointers in the first minute of the fourth quarter broke the game open.
From there, Hollidaysburg Area took control and defeated the Lady Wildcats, 57-49, during the Greater Latrobe Holiday Classic.
“That’s a very good team,” Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Burkardt said. “They have three very good three-point shooters. I thought we did a pretty good job containing them for the most part, but we struggled scoring in the fourth quarter again.”
It has been a familiar early-season refrain for the Lady Wildcats, who held a one-point halftime lead, but were outscored, 28-19, in the second half.
Greater Latrobe (2-5 overall, 0-3 WPIAL Class 5A Section 3) scored just 12 second-half points its previous loss against Penn Hills. It was the third straight defeat for the Lady Wildcats and fourth loss in five games.
But it wasn’t for lack of effort.
“I was very pleased with our effort,” Burkardt said. “It’s just that we didn’t take care of the ball. When we got turnovers, we turned it back over a lot of times.”
Greater Latrobe is back in action Saturday (8 p.m.) against Connellsville on the second night of the Greater Latrobe Holiday Classic. The Lady Wildcats return to section play Jan. 2 at home against Laurel Highlands.
Anna Rafferty, Greater Latrobe’s 6-foot-1 sophomore forward, played her first game on Friday since sustaining an ankle injury earlier this month against Albert Gallatin. She led the Lady Wildcats with 13 points.
“I thought she did a nice job,” Burkardt said. “That game was much more physical than what they allow our section games to be. She did a good job on the boards.”
Junior Ava Vitula knocked down a pair of three-pointers and ended with 12 points, while 6-foot freshman Emma Blair was also in double figures with 11 points.
“Emma played a very nice game,” Burkardt said. “She’s doing a very nice job as a freshman.
“I thought she rebounded the ball well and she fought in there. It was nice to have the two bigs back in there together.”
Greater Latrobe trailed by as many as eight points in the second quarter, but the Lady Wildcats fought back with nine of the next 11 points, cutting the deficit to one.
Hollidaysburg Area led by four points, 29-25, with 1:27 to play, but GL scored the final five points of the half, including Vitula’s buzzer beater to give the Lady Wildcats a 30-29 lead at the break.
Hollidaysburg Area led, 39-38, heading into the fourth quarter after outscoring Greater Latrobe, 10-8, in the period, but the Lady Wildcats controlled the tempo.
Successive three-pointers by Allison Hileman and Marin Miller in the first minute of the fourth quarter gave the Lady Golden Tigers the momentum.
“Those threes put them up by six,” Burkardt said. “We had good pressure, and our effort was awesome, but we didn’t score for a little while.”
A bucket by Alison Hatajik had the Lady Golden Tigers rolling, as Miller — their point guard — Hileman, a strong outside shooter, and Hatajik, their post player, helped Hollidaysburg Area take control.
Miller scored a game-high 26 points, with a pair of three pointers, while Hileman knocked down four triples for 14 points. Hatajik finished with nine points.
“They space their girls out very nicely on the floor,” Burkardt said. “That’s the way they play.
“When you have girls that can make the three, it’s tough to defend. We lost them a couple times out of transition. Give them credit, they shoot the ball very well.”
Bailey Watson made GL’s first basket in two minutes, cutting the deficit to six points, but Hileman knocked down her fourth triple, and second of the quarter to make it a nine-point game.
The Lady Golden Tigers pushed it to 10 points on three separate occasions as Greater Latrobe couldn’t pull any closer than a two possession game.
“I thought we played very hard, but we made mistakes,” Burkardt said. “Part of it was our inexperience down the stretch. We’re a little bit young.”
Greater Latrobe Holiday Classic HOLLIDAYSBURG AREA (57)
Hileman 5-0-14; O’Neill 2-2-6; Bell 0-0-0; Miller 8-8-26; Hatajik 4-1-9; S. Lear 1-0-2; H. Merriman 0-0-0; Figard 0-0-0; Stitt 0-0-0; Snyder 0-0-0; R. Lear 0-0-0; Reed 0-0-0; O. Merriman 0-0-0; Contreas 0-0-0; Plummer 0-0-0; Sipes 0-0-0; Pandolph 0-0-0. Totals, 20-11(20)—57
GREATER LATROBE (49)
Ridilla 2-0-6; Rafferty 5-3-13; Weatherton 1-0-2; Blair 5-1-11; Vitula 4-2-12; Watson 1-1-3; McNeil 1-0-2; Li. Planinsek 0-0-0; Shearer 0-0-0; Stragis 0-0-0; Dominick 0-0-0; Burkhard 0-0-0; Le. Planinsek 0-0-0. Totals, 19-7(10)—49
Score by Quarters
Hollidaysburg Area 18 11 10 18 — 57 Greater Latrobe 14 16 8 11 — 49
Three-point field goals: Ridilla-2, Vitula-2; Hileman-4, Miller-2
