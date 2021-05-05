Opportunistic Wildcats score mercy-rule win in sloppy contest

For the first hour of Tuesday night’s baseball matchup between Greater Latrobe and Penn-Trafford, moderate to heavy rainfall wreaked havoc.
While the turf at Greater Latrobe’s Graham-Sobota Field handled the precipitation, pitching and defense became a significant challenge.
Greater Latrobe capitalized on the opportunities presented by the circumstances, however, while Penn-Trafford squandered countless chances. As a result, the Wildcats scored a key 10-0 win in five innings via the mercy rule, pulling within a game of the Warriors for second place in Class 5A Section 1.
Penn-Trafford stranded 11 runners in the contest, including leaving the bases loaded in each of the first two innings. The Wildcats, meanwhile, struck for six runs in the first inning, and after a rain delay, tacked on four more runs in the third.
“I give all the credit to the kids — from the starters, to the role players, to the bench guys — staying focused. In a game like that, the first thing is who wants it more,” explained Greater Latrobe head coach Matt Basciano. “These kids are a loose bunch. They don’t let too much affect them. (During the rain delay) they’re in the locker room having a good time together, itching to get back out there.”
With the win, Greater Latrobe improved to 9-8 overall, and 5-4 in section play. The Warriors, meanwhile, fell to 10-5, and 6-3 in 5A Section 1.
Greater Latrobe’s sterling first inning started with a one-out triple by Chase Sickenberger against P-T starter Dylan Grabowski. The next two batters, Vinny Amatucci and Tucker Knupp, each drew walks, and Sickenberger scored on a wild pitch that hit off home plate and ricocheted high into the air. Moments later, Clay Petrosky, the senior second baseman, delivered a two-run single to right field, and sophomore Erik Batista followed with an RBI double to left to make it 4-0. Two batters later, Drew Clair plated Batista on a single, which chased Grabowski from the mound.
Penn-Trafford reliever Joe Macintosh, a California University of Pennsylvania commit, did not fare much better, as he issued a walk to Landan Carns, and then surrendered an RBI single to Logan Short to account for the sixth run.
Meanwhile, GL’s Alex Woodring danced between the raindrops in the first two innings, narrowly avoiding self-inflected damage. In the first, Woodring allowed a leadoff single to Jason Sabol, and issued walks to Zach Hoffman and Grabowski. He mixed in a strikeout and a groundout, however, and then escaped unscathed with a strikeout of Brady Lane to end the frame.
The next inning had a similar outcome, as Woodring issued three walks, but also included a pair of flyouts and a groundout to strand the bases loaded once again.
“With his mental approach, he doesn’t let anything bother him,” Basciano said of Woodring, who earned the victory on the hill. “He gives up a hit, a free base, and he doesn’t let it affect him. He comes back, fights, does the job, and shuts them out.”
Before the Wildcats could come to the plate in the bottom of the second, though, the steady rain intensified, prompting a delay of approximately 35 minutes.
When play resumed, the misty air created defensive problems for P-T, as Amatucci reached on a popup to shallow right field between the first and second basemen, the first of several normally-routine fly balls that fell to the turf. Amatucci was ultimately eliminated on a double play, however, as the Wildcats were held off the scoreboard in the frame.
In the third, Wooding allowed two more walks, but again escaped, capped off by a nice catch in left field by Drew Clair to end the threat.
In the bottom of the inning, Batista led off with a bunt single, and Rayce King and Clair each walked, setting the stage for a bases-clearing triple by Carns to make it 9-0. An ensuing sacrifice by Short made it 10-0.
“It’s just who wants it more. And I think our team did (tonight),” Batista said of his team performing well throughout the adverse conditions.
Woodring then pitched another scoreless inning, working around his eighth walk, as well as a single.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Warriors reversed the roles on the Wildcats, as Greater Latrobe loaded the bases with just one out, but a nice running catch in center field by Matt Lichota on a line drive resulted in a double play, ending the threat.
Shortstop Chase Sickenberger took over for Woodring in the fifth, and struck out the side to enact the mercy rule.
Batista paced the Wildcats’ offense, as he went 3-for-3 with two runs and a RBI. His physical attributes created an impact that went beyond the box score, however.
“Anyone with that kind of speed, it makes (the opponents) nervous. Once he gets on base, he really puts the pressure on the defense,” Basciano said.
Amatucci added a 2-for-2 performance, while Clair scored a pair of runs. Woodring, meanwhile, worked four scoreless innings, surrendering just two hits, with eight walks and three strikeouts.
Sabol produced two of the three this for the Warriors, while Grabowski compiled a single and a walk at the plate.
Under the new section format, the teams will meet again today, at Penn-Trafford, in the section finale.
The Wildcats and Warriors also competed in the same section in 2019, and they have built somewhat of a rivalry recently, according to Basciano.
“It makes this win extra special, but we got to be ready for (today). Win or lose, we have to have a short-term memory,” he said. “We know that they’re going to be ready for us down there, and we have to play our best ball again.”
———
Penn-Traff. Greater Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Sabol 2 0 2 Short 2 0 1 Hoffman 2 0 0 Sickenbrgr 3 1 1 Lichotta 3 0 0 Amatucci 2 1 2 Haynes 2 0 0 Knupp 2 1 0 Grabowski 2 0 1 Petrosky 2 1 1 Lane 2 0 0 Batista 3 2 3 Birgler 2 0 0 King 2 1 0 Hoover 3 0 0 Clair 2 2 1 Otto 0 0 0 Carns 2 1 1 Ritter 0 0 0 Krinock 0 0 0 Hileman 0 0 0 Miele 0 0 0 Bellau 0 0 0 Woodring 0 0 0
Totals 18 0 3 Totals 20 10 10Penn-Traff. 000 000 0 — 0 3 1Gr. Latrobe 604 000 0 — 10 10 0 Doubles: Batista (GL) Triples: Carns, Sickenberger (GL) Strikeouts by: Woodring-3, Sickenberger-3, Miele-0 (GL); Grabowski-2, Macintosh-2, Wilson-1 (P-T) Base on balls by: Woodring-8, Sickenberger-0, Miele-0 (GL); Grabowski-2, Macintosh-3, Wilson-1 (P-T) Winning pitcher: Alex Woodring Losing pitcher: Dylan Grabowski
