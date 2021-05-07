The opportunistic Greater Latrobe baseball team was at it again.
The Wildcats had more runs than hits, but they were able to finish off a significant sweep with a 3-1 victory against host Penn-Trafford during a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 1 game played on Thursday.
Greater Latrobe upped its record to 10-8 overall and closed section play with a 6-4 record, as 10 of the Wildcats’ 18 games – six wins and four losses – have been decided by one or two runs. The Wildcats qualified for the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season when Greater Latrobe suffered a first-round loss against Chartiers Valley.
Franklin Regional (10-0, 13-0) captured the section championship with a perfect record, but the Wildcats just finished off a sweep of Penn-Trafford, the second-place team in the section. They lost a back-to-back set with Gateway (5-4, 6-5), but swept the season series against Kiski Area (2-7, 4-9) and McKeesport Area (0-9, 1-10) to find their way back into the playoffs.
Greater Latrobe opened the season with five wins in its first seven games. But the Wildcats dropped five of six prior to a big section sweep against Kiski Area, in which they outscored the Cavaliers, 22-10, during the back-to-back set. The Wildcats have been rolling ever since with four wins in their last five games. Greater Latrobe is scheduled to host Greensburg Salem, 4:30 p.m. today at Graham-Sobota Field, before another home exhibition against Ligonier Valley on Monday.
On Tuesday, Greater Latrobe capitalized on opportunities, which were presented following an hour-long rain delay in a home rout of Penn-Trafford. During that game, Penn-Trafford stranded 11 runners – the Warriors left the bases loaded in the first two innings – but the Wildcats struck for six runs in the first inning, and after a rain delay, tacked on four more in the third.
On Thursday, the Wildcats scored all three of their runs in the first inning, and starting pitcher Rayce King took care of the rest. King threw 95 pitches in five innings – 61 for strikes – as he allowed one unearned run off five hits with five strikeouts and three walks. He induced eight groundouts and flyouts, and threw first-pitch strikes to 15 of 22 batters faced. Tommy Ciesielski gave up just two hits in two innings of relief, with one strikeout to preserve the victory.
Landan Carns doubled and Drew Clair singled for the Wildcats’ only hits of the game. Chase Sickenberger, Vinny Amatucci and Clay Petrosky scored runs, while Clair and Erik Batista had RBI for the Wildcats, who put up three runs on just two hits.
Matthew Lichota paced Penn-Trafford at the plate with three singles. Jason Sabol singled and scored for the Warriors, who put up one run on seven hits.
Lichota worked just two-thirds of an inning, as Greater Latrobe scored three unearned runs on zero hits with zero strikeouts and five walks. Nolan Marasti pitched the rest of the way, allowing zero runs on just two hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
Greater Latrobe did all of its damage in the top of the first inning with two outs following a key double play.
Logan Short led off the game with a walk, Sickenberger reached on an error and Amatucci drew another walk to load the bases. Penn-Trafford picked up a double play in the next at bat, but consecutive walks to Clay Petrosky and Batista put the Wildcats on the board. Amatucci scored on an error, but King walked to re-load the bases. Drew Clair was hit by a pitch in the next at-bat, scoring Petrosky to give Greater Latrobe a 3-0 lead.
King then proceeded to shut down the Warriors, as Penn-Trafford had just four players reach until the bottom of the sixth. Sabol singled, stole second, advanced on a passed ball and scored the Warriors’ lone run on a wild pitch.
Then, that was it, as the next three batters were retired to end the threat, as Greater Latrobe put a cap on the section sweep in the bottom of the seventh.
Greater Latrobe Penn-Trafford ab r h ab r h
Short 3 0 0 Lichotta 4 0 3 Sickenbrgr 4 1 0 Hoffman 3 0 1 Amatucci 2 1 0 Sabol 3 1 1 Knupp 4 0 0 Grabowski 1 0 1 Petrosky 1 1 0 Casciato 0 0 0 Batista 1 0 0 Haynes 3 0 0 King 2 0 0 Birgler 3 0 1 Clair 2 0 1 Hoover 2 0 0 Carns 3 0 1 Lane 1 0 0 Krinock 0 0 0 Bellau 2 0 0 Fetter 0 0 0 Otto 1 0 0 Ciesielski 0 0 0 Ritter 3 0 0 Miele 0 0 0 Marasti 0 0 0
Totals 22 3 2 Totals 26 1 7Gr. Latrobe 300 000 0 — 3 2 0Penn-Traff. 000 001 0 — 1 7 3 Doubles: Carns (GL) Strikeouts by: King-5, Ciesielski-1 (GL); Lichota-0, Marasti-5 (P-T) Base on balls by: King-3, Ciesielski-0 (GL); Lichota-3, Marasti-1 (P-T) Winning pitcher: Rayce King Losing pitcher: Matthew Lichota
