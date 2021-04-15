It’s a double-whammy kind of year for the Ligonier Valley track and field teams.
It’s not an ideal situation to be moving back into the WPIAL with lower-than-usual numbers.
But that’s the way it is for the Rams, and Al Fiorina and Josh Suszek realize that they have to make the most of it.
“That’s where we are,” Fiorina, the 36-year veteran girls’ head coach at Ligonier Valley said of rejoining the WPIAL leaving after more than a half-century in District 6, “so we’re going to have to work hard. We’re looking forward to the competition.”
That one word is also what Suszek uses to describe what it’s going to be like in the WPIAL.
“It’s better competition,” expressed Suszek, who’s in his first season as coach of the LV boys. “And I think it’s the right move.
“Travel-wise, it’s about the same. But I’m excited for the competition.
“We want to face the best. I think it’s going to be a move that challenges our guys and makes them up their games.”
There’s one other thing that the Rams have to deal with. In addition to bodies being down, they’re heading into the WPIAL having lost all of last year because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We should have a lot more than we do,” Fiorina said, referring to the girls’ roster that numbers all of 25 and with only two seniors. “I don’t know how to put my finger on it.
“I’m not sure how much COVID has to do with it...that and the ramifications on not being in school everyday of the week. I think it really has made a difference as far as who came out and who didn’t.
“We usually have anywhere between 40 and 55 girls. I keep looking around and wondering where everybody is,” he quipped.
Of those on the team, Fiorina is looking for at least two of them to do well and possibly qualify for the state meet in Class 2A. They are senior Tatum Hoffman, who is in line to break the school’s high-jump record (5-3) that has stood since 1990 and also is the Rams’ No. 1 jumper in the long and triple while also anchoring the 400 relay, and junior distance-runner Maddie Smith.
“I think we have a few athletes who could make it to states,” Fiorina remarked. “We want all of our athletes to be able to have a season where they can develop.”
Other top athletes for the Ligonier Valley girls include Carol Woods (sprints, relays, jumps), the only other senior, along with junior Abby Painter (sprints, relays) and sophomores Megan Glista (jumps, sprints) and Mara Myers (distance).
In total, the Rams have 12 letter-winners. The others lettered as freshman two years ago and are now juniors in Shelby Bell (javelin, long jump), Paige Caldwell (shot, discus), Sierra Finfrock (sprints, jumps), Claira Jordan (hurdles, sprints), Ava Puschnigg (jumps), Sarah Sheeder (javelin, hurdles, relays), Ella Sheedy (pole vault) and Anna Tutino (jumps, sprints).
“We are lucky to have at least one good girl in each of our running events,” Fiorina noted. “We will depend on them to get points.”
However, all of LV’s pole-vaulters and javelin-throwers, and its one shot- and discus-thrower are new.
“What we don’t have,” Fiorina continued, “is a lot of depth or experience. But we’re working at it.
“None of the girls who are sophomores now got a chance to have a season to develop. And we don’t have a junior high program to act as a feeder. That makes it that much more difficult.”
“We’re going to rely a lot on our juniors. They’re a good bunch and have one year in.”
The Ligonier Valley girls did capture the District 6 Heritage Conference dual-meet title in 2019 by going undefeated. But the Rams finished second in the conference championships and did not have anyone qualify for the state meet for the first time in several years.
Now, it’s on to the WPIAL.
“We just want to hold our own and make ourselves felt in the WPIAL as far as dual meets go,” Fiorina offered. “But it’s not going to be easy when you have a small team.”
The sentiment is the same from Suszek, who ran track at Hempfield Area as a junior and senior (2013-14) and at St. Vincent College for one season.
“Having a season lost last year and the move to the WPIAL, it makes for an interesting season. It’s going to be a learning experience for all of us,” stated Suszek, who’s in his third year as a seventh-grade teacher in the Ligonier Valley School District and his first as the boys’ head coach, succeeding Dylan Jackman.
The Rams have 33 athletes on their boys’ roster. But that, too, is below what is normal.
“Generally, we’re anywhere from the upper 40s to 50-some,” Suszek indicated, “so we’re low in numbers for sure. And half of the athletes that we do have are new to track and field.
“Our biggest thing is to be competitive, both team and individually. But I think we have some strong athletes.”
He also feels that at least two of them could qualify for states. They are senior Wesley Smykal (jumps, distance) and junior Isaac Piper (hurdles, sprints).
But Ligonier Valley has only two others who were regulars on the 2019 team that claimed the Heritage Conference dual-meet and season-ending championships, placed in the top five in District 6, Class 2A, took first in boys’ Class 2A in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association event and set school marks in the 200 and 400 relay. They are senior Jon Manges (sprints, pole vault) and junior Miles Higgins (javelin, jumps).
Suszek mentioned four others — all underclassmen — among the top members of the team. They include juniors Khorter Drury (pole vault, middle distance, relays), Tucker Klotz (sprints, distance) and Joey Kondisko (javelin, sprints), and freshman Nolan Plummer (pole vault, middle distance).
“Many athletes who competed in previous years did not come out, with many seniors included in that list,” Suszek pointed out. I don’t know if it’s the combination of losing that one season and having to do some of the school year online or what.
“But with this being my third year teaching, I now know a lot of these athletes. I think we have some leaders who can carry the team.
“But we are very young and will look to be competitive this year and get stronger as the season progresses.”
Under Jackman and Don Smith before that (2007-18), the Ligonier Valley boys posted 12 straight unbeaten seasons in District 6 Heritage Conference dual meets.
The Rams are now in WPIAL Class 2A Section 7 with Derry Area, Apollo-Ridge, Valley, Burrell, Deer Lakes and Leechburg Area.
