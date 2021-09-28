It’s playoff time in the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers 40-older league. All games take place at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
The playoffs begin tonight, as Billy’s Silkscreen faces Shop ‘n Save, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, while C&M Seal Coating meets Pit Stop, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. There are two games scheduled for Thursday, as the 5:30 p.m. game features Domination and Palko’s Auto Repair, while the 8 p.m. night cap includes Pinnacle Auto Sales and Watt’s Truck Center.
On Saturday, the winner of the game between C&M Seal Coating faces Heat Siphon, 1 p.m. Saturday, while the Billy’s-Shop ‘n Save winner meets Cutters, 4 p.m. Saturday. The winner of the game between Domination and Palko’s Auto Repair will meet Dino’s Sports Lounge, 2 p.m. Sunday, while the Pinnacle and Watt’s winner squares off against Toyota of Greensburg, 5 p.m. Sunday.
The semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, while the championship game of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers 40-older league is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Army-Navy 9,
Redinger 5
A late surge gave Army-Navy a four-run victory against Redinger and Sons during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball game.
Redinger and Sons led, 3-2, after the first inning, but Army-Navy tied the game in the third and scored the next six runs to pull away for good.
Josh Vacha led Army-Navy with two singles, while Dom Caraini tripled and crossed twice. Jacob Cramer and J.R. Smail both had a hit and two runs, while Bryce Hoke scored twice for Army-Navy, which put up nine runs on eight hits.
Damien Newsome had a double to pace Redinger and Sons at the plate.
Leo Bazala struck out two and walked one in the mound win. Colin Bush walked two in the loss.
L-DOT 7,
Garage Door 6
Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers came up big in the seventh inning for a one-run victory against Garage Door.
Garage Door (1-3-1) scored six times and led 6-5 after four innings, but L-DOT (4-0) put up two runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win.
Cole Zezzo led L-DOT offensively with a double and two runs, while Blake Spillar had a hit and two runs. Matt Macey tripled and scored, while Lane Harry doubled and crossed. Zach Stott also singled and scored for L-DOT, which put up seven runs on six hits.
Vinny Zaccagnini led Garage Door at the plate with a single and a run scored.
Jake Shaw was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and a walk. Adam Moreland fanned two and walked one in defeat.
Hogue 9,
Frederick 8
Hogue Lumber Company was able to edge out Frederick Funeral Home for a one-run victory.
Hogue (1-3) led 7-5 after a five-run third and scored two more in the top of the sixth, which proved to be just enough after Frederick (1-3-1) put up three in the sixth.
Tyler Smith paced Hogue offensively with a double and a run, while Luke Bulebosh and Jack Dixon both singled and scored twice. Caden Kim scored three times for Hogue, which produced nine runs on just three hits.
Dom Zilli had three hits for Frederick, including a triple, a double and two runs. Jaden Alesi singled twice and scored a run, while Tyler Fazekas doubled and crossed twice. Colin DeGram and Aiden Upole both singled and scored for Frederick, which had eight runs on nine hits.
Tyler Smith fanned five and didn’t walk one in the victory. Tyler Fazekas struck out two and walked three during the loss.
———
Army-Navy 201 240 0 — 9 8 1Redinger 300 020 0 — 5 3 3 Doubles: Newsome (R) Triples: Caraini (A) Strikeouts by: Bazala-2, Caraini-1, Skwirut-3, Vacha-2 (A); Bush-0, Kintz-2, Newsome-2, Barnhart-0, Lloyd-1, Springob-1 (R) Base on balls by: Bazala-1, Caraini-4, Skwirut-0, Vacha-2 (A); Bush-2, Kintz-1, Newsome-0, Barnhart-4, Lloyd-0, Springob-0 (R) Winning pitcher: Leo Bazala Losing pitcher: Colin Bush
GarageDoor 000 600 0 — 6 3 2L-DOT 010 400 2 — 7 6 2 Doubles: Zezzo, Harry (L-DOT) Triples: Macy (L-DOT) Strikeouts by: Shaw-2, Stott-1, Harry-2, Zezzo-1 (L-DOT); Moreland-2, Hochard-1, Hantz-1 (G) Base on balls by: Shaw-1, Stott-1, Harry-0, Zezzo-0 (L-DOT); Moreland-1, Hochard-3, Hantz-3 (G) Winning pitcher: Jake Shaw Losing pitcher: Adam Moreland
Hogue 205 002 0 — 9 3 5Frederick 500 003 0 — 8 9 5 Doubles: Smith (H); Zilli, Fazekas (F) Triples: Zilli (F) Strikeouts by: Smith-5, Dixon-0, Bulebosh-2 (H); Fazekas-2, Michaels-4, Zilli-4, Alesi-2 (F) Base on balls by: Smith-0, Dixon-1, Bulebosh-1 (H); Fazekas-3, Michaels-1, Zilli-0, Alesi-1 (F) Winning pitcher: Tyler Smith Losing pitcher: Tyler Fazekas
