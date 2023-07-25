The heavy rain storm that passed through southwestern Pennsylvania Thursday night wreaked havoc with the playing fields for the Westmoreland County Old-Timers Baseball League (WCOTL) this past Saturday, July 22, and only two of the four scheduled games could be played. The other two contests will be rescheduled and played at a later date in August. The results of the two contests that were played are provided below.
Merlin Funeral Home outlasts McCabe Funeral Home in an extra inning
With one out in the bottom of the eighth (extra) inning and the score tied, Merlin Funeral Home’s Art Boyle struck an infield single in the hole between short and third to score Randy Campbell from third base and provide his team a hard-fought 7-6 win over McCabe Funeral Home. Campbell, who managed to beat the throw to home plate on this play, was pinch-running for Dave Fairman who had drawn a walk to start the inning. After one out and a stolen base by Campbell, Jeff Mitchell had lashed a single to left field to move Campbell to third and set up the winning hit by Boyle.
This game was played at Johns Field in New Derry. It featured two ties and four lead changes. The first four innings were characterized by good pitching and, for the most part, solid defense. Merlin took the first lead in the bottom of the fourth inning as Dave Basile scored on an RBI single along the left field line by Campbell. McCabe, in turn, tied the score in the top of the following frame as Dave Donaldson reached home on an RBI single by his brother Tim Donaldson.
Merlin retook a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of the fifth inning as John DeMonte scored on an RBI double to center field by Al Young. McCabe then established its first lead in the game during the sixth inning as Bob Dittman led off with a double to left-center field, stole third base, and scored on an errand infield play off the bat of Shawn Gustafson by Merlin. A pinch runner for Gustafson was plated on an RBI single to center field by Manny Navarro. This gave McCabe a slim 3-2 lead.
Merlin promptly retook the lead by tallying four runs during the bottom of the sixth inning. Mitchell, Boyle, Ron Wahl and Basile all scored on two key two-run singles by Wahl and Campbell. This raised the score to 6-3 in favor of Merlin. But McCabe was not yet ready to concede this game. The visitors promptly scored three runs during the top of the seventh frame, using singles by Bruce Sedlock, Tim Donaldson, Doug Smartnick, Dittman and Russ Zoilko to garner these runs and tie the contest at 6-6. McCabe was then able to retire Merlin during the bottom of the last regulation inning and force an extra frame. The visitors got one player as far as second base during the top of the eighth inning but Merlin was able to retire the next batter and set the stage for the above-detailed game-winning actions by Boyle, Campbell, Mitchell and Fairman.
Merlin’s offense was led by Campbell, DeMonte, Nick Ciocco and Boyle. Each contributed two hits in three at-bats. Basile led Merlin in scoring with two runs. Tim Donaldson and Dittman similarly had two hits for McCabe. Fairman and Steve Stanko provided the pitching for Merlin. Fairman allowed only one single during the first four innings. Closer Stanko was the winning pitcher and, for the second consecutive week, was the beneficiary of a comeback win by his team. Sedlock and Tim Donaldson handled the pitching duties for McCabe. Sedlock was also impressive early in this contest, permitting only one run over four innings. Donaldson, who earlier during the season blanked Merlin, was assigned the loss. With this outcome of this contest, Merlin advanced its record to 8-3, while McCabe’s slate for the season fell to 5-5.
Bowman Surveying
defeats Latrobe Legion
In a game played at Marguerite, Bowman Surveying took an early five-run lead, saw it completely vanish, and then rallied during the final three innings to ultimately win by a score of 11-6 over Latrobe Legion. Bowman took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Jerry Fagert scored after consecutive singles by Bob Robb and Leroy Putt. The visitors then tacked on four more tallies during the second inning. Scott Bowman started off the frame with a double and the following batter, Rob Barbieri, drew a walk. Al Saiani, Paul Roble, Joe Laudadio and Fagert then garnered singles to plate Bowman, Barbieri, Saiani and Roble. The Legion got on the board with one run in the bottom of this same frame as Chuck Dunnigan reached home on a sacrifice flyout by Mike Self. This brought the score to 5-1 in favor of Bowman.
After a scoreless third inning, Bowman tallied one run in the top of the fourth inning to push its lead to 6-1 as Saiani reached home following a couple of Legion infield miscues. The Legion then exploded for five runs during the bottom of the same frame to tie the score at 6-6. The home team combined key hits by Joe Lininger, Self and Lou Downey with some temporary wildness on the part of Bowman’s pitcher to score Lininger, Self, Campbell, Charles McNerney and Dave Cassler. Bowman, however, promptly retook the lead by posting five runs during the following top of the fifth inning. These runs were scored by Paul Smith, Laudadio, Fagert, Bob Robb and Putt around one free pass, several Legion miscues, and hits from Laudadio, Dwayne Amoroso and Bowman. This raised the score to 11-6 in favor of Bowman. After this point in the contest, the pitchers for both teams were successful in retiring the batters and there was no more scoring.
Bowman’s offensive effort was led by Bowman and Laudadio. Each collected two hits in three at-bats. Teammates Fagert and Saiani led Bowman in scoring with two runs. For the Legion, Downey posted three hits in three official at-bats. His teammate Steve Bartek chipped in with two hits. Bowman used three pitchers — Putt, Fagert and Bowman. Reliever Fagert was credited with the win, while closer Bowman pitched three scoreless innings and earned a save. Fred Nitterwright and McNerney performed the pitching duties for the Legion. Closer McNerney, who was victimized with several unearned runs, was saddled with the loss. With this victory, Bowman advanced its record to 8-3 and is presently tied with Dino’s Sports Lounge and Merlin Funeral Home for the league lead. Latrobe Legion, which is still searching for its first victory, saw its season’s slate fall to 0-10-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.