The Westmoreland County Old-Timers Baseball League (WCOTL) pressed on with its season this past Saturday, July 15, as all eight teams participated in four scheduled games. For the most part, the games were relatively close and competitive. The results are as follows.
Bowman Surveying rolls
to a victory over Sean Rock Exterminating
In a game played at Johns Field in New Derry, Bowman Surveying scored early and then held on en route to a 10-7 victory over Sean Rock Exterminating.
Bowman took an early definitive lead by tallying six runs in the bottom of the first inning. The home team used singles by Ray Lininger, Lou Pianetti, Jerry Fagert and Tom McKee coupled with a free pass and a Sean Rock miscue to score the first three runs. A triple by Leroy Putt plated two more tallies. Singles by Dwayne Amoroso and Scott Bowman plated the last tally. This was a lead Bowman would not relinquish for the balance of the contest.
Sean Rock got on the board during the top of the third frame as Ernie Downs singled and eventually reached home on a sacrifice flyout off the bat of John Janick. Bowman added another tally in the bottom of the fourth inning as Ray Lininger followed a Scott Bowman double with an RBI-single. This brought the score to 7-1 in favor of Bowman.
Sean Rock cut the deficit to 7-3 by scoring twice during the top of the fifth inning as Joe Mauro led off and reached base on a Bowman miscue. After Janick had doubled, Mike Proch scored them both with an RBI-double to left field. The home team, however, matched this effort by scoring two runs on hits by Pianetti, Fagert, Tom McKee and Putt. This raised the score to 9-3. Bowman added an insurance run during the following (sixth) inning on singles by Al Saiani and Pianetti coupled with a Sean Rock miscue.
Sean Rock completed the scoring by tallying four runs during the seventh and final frame on a free pass coupled with singles by Mauro, Rhodes and Janick, and a double by Proch. This brought the final to 10-7 in favor of Bowman.
Bowman’s offense recorded an impressive 18 base hits on this day. Pianetti, Bowman and McKee each posted three hits; teammates Fagert and Putt chipped in with two hits of their own. As mentioned above, Putt had a triple and Bowman a double. For Sean Rock, Mike Proch garnered three doubles on the day. His teammates Janick and Rhodes each posted two hits.
Fagert and Bowman performed the pitching duties for the home team Bowman. Starter Fagert was credited with the win; Bowman earned a save. Sean Rock used three pitchers – Janick, Proch and Downs. Starter Janick was assigned the loss.
With this victory, Bowman advanced its season’s record to 7-3. Sean Rock’s slate fell to 3-7.
McCabe Funeral Home upends Senuta Pro-Chiro
McCabe Funeral Home broke open a tightly contested game with one big inning and rolled on to defeat Senuta Pro-Chiro by a score of 8-3.
Senuta opened the scoring with one run in the top of the first inning as Bob Anderson dashed home on an RBI-single by Trace Bocan. Anderson had earlier singled to start the game and thereafter stole a couple of bases. McCabe tied the score in the bottom of the second frame as Russ Zoilko doubled and was plated on an RBI-single by Shawn Gustafson.
Senuta retook the lead in the top of the fourth inning as Bruce Mancini singled, and scored on a sacrifice flyout off the bat of Skip Polvinale after some clever base running. The home team promptly retied the score in this same frame as a pinch runner for Tim Fedele (who had singled) reached home following a couple of throwing errors by Senuta. The score at this point was tied at 2-2.
McCabe subsequently broke open this tight contest by scoring six runs during the bottom of the sixth inning. The home team combined hits by Rick Cairns, Bob Dittman, Russ Zoilko, Dave Donaldson and Jeff Simpson with two free passes and a couple of Senuta miscues to tally these runs. This raised McCabe’s advantage to 8-2.
Senuta attempted to stage a comeback during the top of the seventh and final inning as Joe Faddish singled, reached second on an infield putout, and scored on an RBI-hit by Mancini, but McCabe’s closer Tim Donaldson was able to gain the final outs and secure for his team this 8-3 victory. This contest was played at Derry Area High School.
Despite the final outcome, the number of hits garnered by both teams was nearly equal. McCabe’s offensive effort was led by Zoilko, Fedele and Jeff Hickman. Each collected two hits in three at-bats. Mancini similarly posted two hits for Senuta. His teammate Mike Gigliotti recorded a double, Senuta’s only extra-base hit. It should also be mentioned that McCabe’s defense played errorless baseball during this contest.
Bruce Sedlock and Tim Donaldson provided the pitching for McCabe. Closer Donaldson, who benefited from his team’s sixth-inning rally and navigated through the last four innings, earned the win. Visiting team Senuta employed Bocan and Alex Parrish as pitchers for this contest. Closer Parrish was saddled with the loss.
With the result of this game, McCabe raised its season’s record to 5-4, while Senuta’s slate fell to 6-3-1.
Merlin Funeral Home rallies to outlast Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home
In a game which was closer than indicated by the final score, Merlin Funeral Home rallied in the final inning to earn a hard-fought win over Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home by a 7-4 score.
This contest was played at Marguerite Field. For five and one-half innings, the game was dominated by good pitching and solid defense from both teams. Merlin finally broke open a scoreless tie by scoring one run in the top of the fourth frame as Nick Pilipovich dashed home on an RBI-single by John DeMonte down the right field line. This score held up through two more innings as Merlin’s infield was able to throw out a runner at home during the fifth inning and keep, at that time, its slim lead.
Hartman finally got its bats rumbling in the bottom of the sixth inning. The home team used a leadoff single by Paul Besterci, a couple of free passes, and RBI-doubles to deep left-center by Dave Fry and Dan Shirley to tally four runs and take a 4-1 lead. This lead appeared to be formidable because, up to this point, Hartman’s pitchers had limited Merlin to only a single run and four hits, and only three outs were needed to chalk up a win.
Merlin got the leadoff runner on via an infield miscue and Hartman’s pitcher then experienced a temporary bout of wildness. Merlin loaded the bases, scored one run on an infield putout, and scored two more tallies to tie the score at four on two more subsequent free passes. Nick Ciocco then slashed an RBI-single to right field to place Merlin back in front 5-4. The visitors managed two more runs following an infield miscue. Hartman attempted to stage a second rally during the bottom half of this inning, but Merlin’s closer obtained the last two outs on an infield popup and an infield groundout.
Merlin’s offensive statistics were quite limited during this contest. Ron Wahl collected two hits in three at-bats and Pilipovich led his team with two runs scored. For Hartman, Fry tallied two hits in three at-bats and Shirley posted two RBIs. In addition to Fry and Shirley, Mark Nosco garnered a double for the home team.
Merlin used two pitchers, Dave Fairman and Steve Stanko, during this contest. Starter Fairman held Hartman scoreless with only three hits in four innings, but closer Stanko earned the win. Don Shoup, Besterci and Bob Walters provided the pitching for Hartman. Don Shoup was particularly effective, holding Merlin to only one run over four innings. Walters was saddled with the loss.
With this win, Merlin moved its season’s record to 7-3. Hartman’s slate fell to 3-7.
Dino’s Sports Lounge
defeats Latrobe Legion
In a game played at Shrum Field in Derry, Dino’s Sports Lounge scored all of its runs during the first four innings and then cruised home to defeat Latrobe Legion by a 7-3 score.
The Legion actually took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Greg Falat led off with a single and eventually scored on an infield play. Dino’s quickly responded during the home portion of this frame as Tony Castellano, Tom Shirley and John Greenlee scored on hits by Castellano, Greenlee and Scott McIlnay. The visitors reduced the deficit to one run in the top of the second inning by scoring one run as Butch Ray led off with a walk and eventually dashed home on an infield putout. This brought the score to 3-2 in favor of Dino’s.
The home team, Dino’s, moved to increase its lead with one run in the third and three runs during the fourth inning. During the former, Greenlee drew a free pass and scored following singles by Jerry Kengersky and John College. In the fourth frame, Tony Marcocci led off with a single, stole second and scored on an RBI-double by McIlnay. McInay, in turn, scored on an RBI-single by Mark Loutsenheizer. After a force play, Bob Elsavage reached home following an RBI-double by Castellano. Latrobe Legion eventually tallied one later run during the top of the fifth inning as Joe Lininger scored following an RBI-single by Ray.
Castellano, McIlnay and Marcocci led Dino’s offensive effort on this day. Each collected two hits in three at-bats. Greenlee scored twice to lead the home team.
Dino’s employed McIlnay and Loutsenheizer as pitchers for this contest. Mark Loutsenheizer was credited with the win. Lou Downey and Steve Bartek provided the pitching for the Legion. Starter Downey was assigned the loss.
With this win, Dino’s Sports Lounge moved its record to 8-3 and currently occupies first place in the WCOTL standings. Latrobe Legion’s record fell to 0-9-1.
