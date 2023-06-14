The Westmoreland County Old-timers Baseball League (WCOTL) continued its season this past Saturday, June 10, with four scheduled games.
The results of these games revealed that the standings are beginning to tighten up as five of the eight teams are now within one game of the league lead.
Dino’s Sports Lounge rallies
to defeat Senuta Pro-Chiro
In the first of these four contests, Dino’s Sports Lounge earned a hard-fought win over Senuta Pro-Chiro by a score of 9-6. This game was played at Shrum Field in Derry.
Senuta actually took an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Mark Sherrod, Mike Gigliotti, and Steve Jupena scored on consecutive hits by these three players and Joe Faddish. Dino’s began chipping into this deficit during the bottom of the first frame as Tony Castellano led off with a free pass and eventually dashed home during a Senuta miscue.
Dino’s then tied the score at three runs apiece with single runs during the third and fourth innings. These runs, which were tallied by Scott McIlnay and John Greenlee, were aided by several crucial Senuta miscues.
Dino’s broke the game open by scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. They were scored by Scott Duchateau, Bob Elsavage, Castellano, Tom Shirley, Greenlee and John Boyle. The accompanying hits fueling this rally were supplied by Castellano, Shirley, Greenlee and John College.
Senuta attempted to stage a comeback during the top of the sixth inning as Gigliotti, Anderson and Trace Bocan scored to make the score 9-6 in favor of Dino’s. The visitors even got their first two batters on in the seventh and final inning but, as in the previous inning, Dino’s closer Mark Loutsenheizer successfully retired the following Senuta batters to end these rallies and secure the win for his team.
Greenlee led Dino’s offense effort in this contest with two hits in three at-bats. Castellano struck his team’s only extra base hit, a double during the crucial fifth inning. Senuta, which actually outhit Dino’s during this contest, had several offensive leaders. Bocan and Gigliotti each collected three hits in three at-bats. Two of their other teammates, Faddish and Jupena, added two hits. Bocan and Jupena each hit doubles to left field.
McIlnay and Loutsenheizer pitched for Dino’s. Closer Loutsenheizer benefited from his team’s rally during the fifth inning and was credited with the win. Bocan and Ted Geletka handled the pitching duties for Senuta. Geletka was tagged with the loss.
With the result of this contest, Dino’s moved its record to a league-leading 4-2, while Senuta’s record fell to 3-1-1.
McCabe Funeral Home
holds off Latrobe Legion
The second game was played at the Derry Area High School as Latrobe Legion hosted McCabe Funeral Home.
The visiting McCabe team scored early and often, building a substantial lead of as much as nine runs but then had to withstand a Legion comeback before securing a 13-9 win.
McCabe’s early lead was built on rallies of six runs in the first inning followed by three more in the second frame. These offensive surges were keyed by five hits, two singles each by Tim Fedele and Rick Cairns, and a double by Russ Zoilko. The Legion got on the board with one run in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI-single by Dave Cassler. This made the score 9-1 in favor of McCabe.
Both teams scored one run during the third inning. McCabe’s came on consecutive hits by Ron Hamacher, Bill Conger and Manny Navarro. The Legion’s was tallied by Greg Falat on an RBI-single by Ed Bilik. Both teams similarly scored during the fourth inning. McCabe tallied one run as Tim Donaldson reached home on an RBI-single by Bob Dittman, while the Legion responded by scoring three times. During this scoring surge, the home team took advantage of some wildness on the part of McCabe and combined this with a key RBI-single by Steve Bartek.
The Legion continued their comeback in the sixth inning, scoring four runs on hits by Joe Lininger, Paul Naughton and Butch Ray to bring the score to 11-9 in favor of the visitors. McCabe then responded with two insurance runs during the ensuing seventh inning on an RBI-single by Zoilko. This raised their lead to 13-9. McCabe’s closer Donaldson then successfully retired the Legion in this frame to secure this win.
McCabe’s offense pounded out an impressive 15 hits during this contest. Fedele and Navarro led with three base hits, while teammates Cairns, Dittman and Zoilko each added two hits. Zoilko had his team’s only extra-base hit, a double. Bartek collected two hits for the Legion.
Bruce Sedlock, Dittman and Donaldson handled the pitching duties for McCabe. Starter Sedlock, who was effective for three innings, earned the win. The Legion used Paul Naughton, Cassler, Charles McNerney and Fred Nitteright as their hurlers for this game. Starter Naughton took the loss.
McCabe has now won two games in a row and moved its record to 3-2. The Legion’s record dropped to 0-5-1.
Merlin Funeral Home defeats Bowman Surveying
In a game played at Johns Field in New Derry, Merlin Funeral Home used sound pitching with solid defense and balanced hitting to defeat Bowman Surveying 10-4.
Merlin started the scoring in the top of the second inning as Dave Fairman led off with a double to right field and subsequently scored on a single by Jeff Mitchell. Bowman quickly responded by tallying three runs in the bottom of this same frame to take a 3-1 lead. The home team first loaded the bases and then capitalized on an infield putout and a throwing error to score Bob Robb, Leroy Putt and Scott Bowman.
Merlin retook the lead by combining several hits with a couple of free passes to score four runs during the third inning. These tallies were scored by Ron Wahl, Dave Basile, Mike Brozewicz and Randy Campbell. The corresponding RBI hits were supplied by Randy Campbell (with a three-run double) and John DeMonte. The visitors then raised the score to 10-3 by scoring five more runs during the following fourth frame. These were tallied by John Cenkner, Fairman, Nick Ciocco, Mitchell and Art Boyle. The hits fueling this rally were a three-run double by Mitchell and RBI-singles by Boyle and Basile. Bowman closed out the scoring in this contest with one run in the seventh inning as Dave Bengel doubled to right-center and subsequently scored on a single to center by Jerry Fagert.
Merlin’s balanced hitting effort was led by a number of players. Nine players each scored at least one run, but Fairman led in this regard with two tallies. Mitchell and Boyle each recorded two hits. Lastly, Mitchell collected four RBIs, while Campbell added three. Fagert led Bowman in batting with three hits in three at-bats, while teammate Bengel added two hits. Bengel and Karl Vogel also struck doubles for the home team.
Fairman and Steve Stanko provided the pitching for Merlin. Together, they held Bowman to two earned runs. Starter Fairman earned the win. Putt, Bengel and Bowman pitched for Bowman. Starter Putt was assigned the loss.
With the result of this game, Merlin advanced its record to 4-2. Bowman’s current slate fell to 3-2.
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home rolls over Sean Rock Exterminating
In the fourth WCOTL game this past Saturday, Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home hosted Sean Rock Exterminating at Marguerite Field.
The home team combined sound pitching and solid defense with one big inning to earn an 8-1 win over Sean Rock. After a scoreless first inning, Hartman displayed some timely hitting and capitalized on several Sean Rock miscues to score six runs and take a 6-0 lead. Hartman’s Dan Shirley, Mark Nosco, Ralph Polvinale and Dave Fry provided the key hits during this rally. Fry’s single drove in the last two of these runs. The home team than added single runs in the third and fifth innings to increase its leading margin to 8-0. These runs were scored, respectively, by Shirley on an RBI-single by Polvinale, and Fry on a similar RBI-hit by Shirley.
Sean Rock was able to get runners on base during the first, fourth, fifth and sixth frames but could not obtain a critical hit to gain some scores. During each of the fourth and sixth innings, Hartman’s infield ended prospective Sean Rock rallies with timely double plays. Hartman defense also committed only one harmless miscue during this contest. Sean Rock finally got on the board during the seventh or final inning as Mike Proch drove in Jeff Rhodes with a single. This brought the score to the final of 8-1.
Hartman’s offensive effort consisted of 12 hits, two each by six players – Jeff Kucaba, Fry, Shirley, Nosco, Polvinale and Bob Walters. Of this figure, Walters collected two doubles and Fry added one. Proch and Rhodes each had two hits for Sean Rock.
Don Shoup and Walters provided the pitching for Hartman. Both were effective in this capacity, scattering 10 Sean Rock hits and yielding only run. Starter Shoup, who pitched four shutout innings, was credited with the win. Proch, Rhodes and John Janick performed the pitching duties for Sean Rock. Starter Proch took the loss for Sean Rock.
With this victory, Hartman ended a two-game losing streak and moved its season’s record to 2-3. Sean Rock’s slate fell to 2-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.