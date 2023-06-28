Discounting several earlier postponements, the Westmoreland County Old-Timers Baseball League moved into its eighth week and second half of its 14-game season this past Saturday, June 24.
Despite the occurrence of repeated rainstorms this past week, the WCOTL was able to get in three games on this date. The fourth game, scheduled to be played at Shrum Field in Derry, had to be postponed due to discernibly unplayable field conditions. A summary of the three completed games follows.
Dino’s Sports Lounge edges Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home
The tightest contest of the day in the WCOTL was played at Marguerite Field in less than two hours. In this game Dino’s Sports Lounge took an early lead and held off Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home to win by a score of 4-1.
This was a well-played defensive game by both teams. After two innings with no scoring, Hartman got two runners on during the top of the third inning. But Dino’s pitcher was able to induce the next batter to hit into a classic 6-4-3 (infield) double play. Dino’s then responded during the bottom of this same frame by tallying one run as Mark Loutsenheizer brought in John Greenlee with a single to left. Hartman-Graziano again threatened during the fourth inning but Dino’s infield was able to garner a second double play and end this scoring threat.
The home team then added three runs during the following inning to take a 4-0 lead. After Tony Marcocci led off with a single, Scott McIlnay, Tony Castellano and John Boyle struck consecutive extra-base hits to plate these three runs. Dino’s had an opportunity to break this game open during the fifth frame but Hartman-Graziano was able to turn over its form of a classic infield double play to end this rally.
Hartman-Graziano finally got on the board with one run in the top of the seventh and final frame. Randy Wilburn doubled to start the inning. Two of the following three batters – Jeff Kurcaba and Bob Walters – both drew walks to load the bases (with one out). An infield out off of the bat of John Catanzarite scored Wilburn with Hartman-Graziano’s one run, but Dino’s closer Loutsenheizer retired the next batter to preserve the win for his team.
As an indication of the low-scoring nature of this contest, no player on either team garnered two or more hits. Three players – McIlnay and Boyle for Dino’s and Wilburn for Hartman-Graziano – tallied doubles. Castellano struck the only triple. Infielder Joe Mauro performed a number of stellar defensive plays for Dino’s, first snaring a hot grounder headed toward center field with a diving catch and throwing out the batter and secondly, spearing a line drive over his head with a leaping catch.
Boyle and Loutsenheizer pitched for Dino’s and limited Hartman-Graziano to the one run and only six hits. Starter Boyle was credited with the win and Loutsenheizer earned a save. Don Shoup and Waters performed the pitching for Hartman-Graziano. Together they held the victors to only eight hits. Starter Shoup was saddled with the loss.
With this win, Dino’s moved its record to 5-3, while Hartman-Graziano saw its slate fall to 2-4.
There is one correction to the article provided last week regarding the game between Dino’s Sports Lounge and Bowman Surveying. This previous article featured a reference to a stellar catch of a high fly ball over-the-fence catch by Scott Bowman (of Bowman Surveying). The name of this player should have been reported as outfielder Scott Duchateau of Dino’s, not Scott Bowman. Contributor Alfred Young said, “please accept our apologies for this error in reporting.”
Senuta Pro-Chiro prevails over
Sean Rock Exterminating
In a game played at Johns Field in New Derry, Senuta Pro-Chiro put on an 18-hit offensive display en route to posting a decisive 14-6 win over Sean Rock Exterminating.
Senuta opened the scoring during the top of the first inning by scoring two runs on hits by Bruce Mancini, Trace Bocan and Alex Parish. Sean Rock answered by plating a single tally during the bottom of the second inning as John Janick scored Ernie Downs with an RBI-single. Senuta then pushed its lead to 4-1 with single runs during the third and fourth innings. Parish drove in the first of these with an RBI-single, and Mark Sherrod scored Ray Zebly (who had doubled) with the second of these runs.
Sean Rock closed this gap with one run in the bottom of the fourth frame as Joe Mauro scored Tom Deichart with a single. This pushed the score to 4-2 in favor of Senuta after four innings.
Both teams then exploded with sizable offensive efforts during the fifth inning. Senuta first scored five times to take a commanding 9-2 lead. The key hits were supplied by Bocan, Jeff Greene and Joe Faddish. Sean Rock responded by scoring four runs to cut the deficit to 9-6.The hits highlighting this rally were supplied by Mike Proch and Bob Ankney.
Senuta then broke open this otherwise seesaw affair by scoring a total of five runs during the final two innings. These five runs, which raised Senuta’s advantage to 14-6, were scored by Bill Ashbaugh, Faddish, Greene and Skip Polvinale on RBI-hits furnished by Faddish, Bocan, Doug Bailey, Sherrod and Zebly.
As might be expected, Senuta had numerous batting leaders during this game. Bocan and Greene each struck a double among their three hits. Bocan led his team with four RBIs. Five of their teammates – Parrish, Faddish, Bailey, Sherrod and Zebly – each chipped in with two hits. Zebly and Mancini also each recorded a double. Joe Mauro and Ernie Downs led Sean Rock in batting with two hits apiece.
Bocan and Parrish provided the pitching for Senuta. Starter Bocan was credited with the win, while Parrish closed out the contest. Sean Rock used three pitchers – John Janick, Ankney and Proch. Reliever Ankney was saddled with the defeat.
Win this victory, Senuta moved its league-leading record to 4-1-1. Sean Rock’s record fell to 2-5.
Merlin Funeral Home
defeats Latrobe Legion
The third WCOTL game this past Saturday was played at the Derry Area High School Field. In this contest, Merlin Funeral Home used good pitching, solid defense and timely hitting to post an 11-1 win over Latrobe Legion.
After a scoreless first inning, Merlin got on board with one run during the top of the second frame as Dave Fairman drove in a pinch runner for Ron George with a single to left field. The visitors then padded their lead with four more runs during the third inning to raise their lead to 5-0. Ron Wahl drove in Jeff Mitchell with a single to left field. Dave Basile scored both Art Boyle and Wahl with a triple to center field, and Basile then scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Randy Campbell.
Merlin subsequently put this game out of reach by scoring six runs during the sixth frame. Basile and Campbell led off this rally with singles. A single by Nick Pilipovich into right field scored the first run. After John DeMonte walked to load the bases, Al Young lifted a bloop single to shallow left-center just behind a drawn-in infield to score two more runs. After a second walk to George, and an infield out off the bat of Steve Stanko (to score one run), John Cenkner singled to left to score the final two runs.
The Legion broke into the scoring column in the bottom of this same frame as Lou Downey singled to center field to score Dave Cassler. This concluded the scoring at 11-1.
Dave Basile led Merlin in batting with three hits in three at-bats. Ten other players tallied at least one hits for the winning visitors. There were several stellar defensive plays made during this contest. Merlin’s second baseman Nick Ciocco made a leaping backhanded catch of a blooper headed to centerfield and then turned it into a double-play to end the Legion’s rally during the sixth inning. Infielder Dave Fairman and pitcher Steve Stanko made excellent defensive plays to throw out runners during the final inning during a brief but intense rainstorm. Fairman made a back-handed grab of a low grounder headed down the third base line, while Stanko collected a scratch roller to the right of the mound.
For their part, the Legion’s defense committed no errors during this contest and turned over two double plays during this contest. The participants were collectively Fred Nitterright, Joe Lininger and Rob Bottegal in the first case, and Lou Downey, Paul Naughton and Lininger in the second case.
Fairman and Stanko provided the pitching for Merlin. Starter Fairman, who threw four shutout and hitless innings, earned the win. Reliever Stanko earned a save. Nitterright, Steve Bartek and Downey handled the pitching duties for the Legion. Nitterright was assigned the loss.
Merlin moved its record to 5-2, while the Legion fell to 0-6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.