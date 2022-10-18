The finals of the fall ball playoffs at the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League are set as Redinger & Sons will face the Old Timers in the championship game on Oct. 22 at noon.

Redinger got to the championship game via a 7-3 win over Army Navy Store on Oct. 16 in a semifinal contest.

