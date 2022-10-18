The finals of the fall ball playoffs at the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League are set as Redinger & Sons will face the Old Timers in the championship game on Oct. 22 at noon.
Redinger got to the championship game via a 7-3 win over Army Navy Store on Oct. 16 in a semifinal contest.
Mason Hrubes, Blaise Bayus and Elliott Kintz each had two hits apiece to lead Redinger in the win. Damian Newsome got the win, striking out five and walking one.
The Old Timers edged 724 Garage Door 1-0 in the semifinal game Monday, which saw Riley Smith, Luke Nipar, Hayden Porterfield and Avery Foreman combine for the shutout. Smith is credited with the win, striking out three and walking one.
It was a single run in the top of the fifth that got the Old Timers its win. James Hugus and Michael Naggy had the only hits of the game, with each recording one.
The championship game again will be at noon on Oct. 22 at Rosa/Oglietti Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.