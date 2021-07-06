Several Latrobe-Derry Area Old Timers 55-over teams earned victories over the holiday weekend.
Senuta Pro Chiropractic topped Wellington Resource Group, 9-6; McCabe Funeral Home used some late-inning runs to topple Legion, 6-4; Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home earned a 9-2 victory against Blue Sky Sign Co., and Senuta Pro Chiropractic used a pair of big innings to upend Wellington Resource Group, 9-6.
Senuta 9,
Wellington 6
Senuta Pro a pair of big innings to upend Wellington, 9-6, in Latrobe-Derry Area Old Timers 55-over play on Saturday.
Senuta, which improved to 5-2, had eight players record hits in the contest. Bob Robb and Jerry Fagert each finished with two hits and two runs; Ted Geletka singled and scored three runs, and Nick Ciocco added a single and two runs.
Geletka also earned the pitching win with no strikeouts and no walks, while fellow pitchers Fagert, Trace Bocan and Jeff Greene combined for 11 punchouts.
For Wellington (2-5), John Greiner, Shawn Gustafson and Ernie Downs each finished with two hits. Rob Bottegal added a double in the contest.
Downs was handed the loss on the mound and walked a pair. John Janick and Scott McIlnay also pitched and combined for five walks and a strikeout.
McCabe 6,
Legion 4
McCabe Funeral Home used some late-inning runs to topple Legion, 6-4, on Saturday.
Legion led 4-3 after after five innings before Legion took command with two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh. Both teams finished with 10 hits.
Jeff Simpson finished with two hits and two runs for McCabe (2-4), while Tim Fedele added two hits and Dave Donaldson doubled.
Mike Self and Dave Fairman had two hits apiece for Legion (1-5).
Tim Donaldson earned the pitching win and added a strikeout. Dave Donaldson added a strikeout and walk, while Collage added a walk.
Fairman took the loss, walking two, while McNerney also saw time on the mound.
Hartman-Graziano 9,
Blue Sky 2
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home scored four runs in the second and fourth innings on its way to a 9-2 victory against Blue Sky Sign Co. on Saturday.
Hartman-Graziano ripped 15 hits and had five players with multi-hit games. Greg Bittner, Dave Fry and Ron Hixson each added three hits; Fry added three runs while doubling twice. Randy Wilburn and Lou Downey each added two hits and two runs.
Tony Marcocci singled twice to pace Blue Sky.
Downey earned the pitching win and struck out one. Steve Stanko also pitched and added a strikeout and walk while Steve Bartek also pitched.
Jeff Hickman, Mike Proch and Dwayne Amoroso combined for one strikeout and one walk.
Bowman 7,
Merlin 5
Bowman Surveying used a big second inning to get past Merlin Funeral Home, 7-5, on Saturday.
Bowman used a four-run second inning to take the lead and held on for the victory. Merlin battled back from a 6-2 deficit and managed to load the bases in the final inning before Bowman closed things out.
Art Boyle, John Boyle and Barb Barbieri each had two hits for Bowman. John Boyle’s hits included a triple and double while adding two RBI.
Mark Loutsenizer, Dave Basile, Bruce Mancini, and Charlie Bashioum each had two hits for Merlin, with one Basile’s hits a double.
Merlin held a 12-8 edge in hits.
John Boyle also earned the pitching win, striking out one and walking one. McCracken and Bowman also pitched and combined for a strikeout and two walks.
Charlie Bashioum took the loss. He and two other pitchers, Loutsenhizer and Rhodes, combined for three strikeouts and seven walks.
———
Senuta 040 104 0 — 9 10 2Wellington 001 201 2 — 6 11 2 Doubles: Bottegal (W) Strikeouts by: Geletka-0, Bocan-3, Fagert-0, Greene-0 (S); Downs-0, Janick-1, McIlnay-0 (W) Base on balls by: Geletka-0, Bocan-1, Fagert-1, Greene-0 (S); Downs-2, Janick-2, McIlnay-3 (W) Winning pitcher: Ted Geletka Losing pitcher: Ernie Downs
Merlin 110 030 0 — 5 12 4Bowman 141 010 s — 7 8 2 Doubles: Basile (M); J Boyle (B) Triple: J Boyle (B) Strikeouts by: J Boyle-1, McCracken-0, Bowman-1 (B); Bashioum-0, Loutsenhizer-3, Rhodes-0 (M) Base on balls by: J Boyle-1, McCracken-1, Bowman-1 (B); Bashioum-5, Loutsenhizer-2, Rhodes-0 (M) Winning pitcher: John Boyle Losing pitcher: Charlie Bashioum
Blue Sky 000 000 0 — 9 15 0Hartmn-Graz 040 401 0 — 2 8 0 Doubles: Fry (H-G) Strikeouts by: Downey-1, Stanko-1, Bartek-0 (H-G); Hickman-0, Proch-0, Amoroso-1 (B) Base on balls by: Downey-0, Stanko-1, Bartek-0 (H-G); Hickman-0, Proch-0, Amoroso-1 (B) Winning pitcher: Lou Downey Losing pitcher: Jeff Hickman
McCabe 020 012 1 — 6 10 2Latrobe 020 020 0 — 4 10 2 Doubles: D Donaldson (M) Strikeouts by: T Donaldson-1, Collage-0, D Donaldson-1 (M); Fairman-0, McNerney-0 (L) Base on balls by: T Donaldson-0, Collage-1, D Donaldson-1 (M); Fairman-2, McNerney-0 (L) Winning pitcher: Tim Donaldson Losing pitcher: Fairman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.