Although his baseball coaching career has spanned multiple decades, Jason Bush was in an unfamiliar spot to begin last season. Bush, who boasts experience at the college, legion, and teener league levels, was in his first season guiding a high school varsity program. Although he already knew some of the Ligonier Valley players before taking the reins, Bush admitted that it was a process for him and the Rams players to gain comfort with one another.
“You’re just teaching a new group of guys a certain style and a certain expectation of how to do things, and it was a little slow moving at the beginning,” he said.
As a result, Ligonier Valley sputtered for much of the season before finding a groove down the stretch. Although the team went 9-11 overall, including 3-7 in the section, missing the playoffs, the strong finish and a second year with Bush at the helm could produce much better results in 2023 for the Rams.
“It showed us we were starting to get what I was trying to throw out there, and the players becoming a little bit more receptive to what we were doing,” noted Bush of LV winning four of its final five games of the season, including a victory against rival Derry Area.
While the Rams graduated a sizeable senior class, including five notable contributors, the returning players seemingly carried over that momentum from last May.
“The tangible part of it was that we had a really good offseason. We had great attendance from the guys,” Bush revealed. “Now, it’s just flowing much, much better. They’re all in on what we’re trying to sell.”
To achieve success this season, the Rams first must fill the void left by the graduated class. That group included Nick Beitel, Connor Tunstall, George Golden, Lucas Mills, and Grant Dowden.
Beitel, who opted to continue his athletic career in football at Washington & Jefferson College, batted .449 with one home run, 12 RBIs, 21 runs, and a team-leading 10 stolen bases. He also worked the second-most innings on the mound, posting a mark of 2-4 with an ERA of 5.07.
“Nick was arguably one of the best players that we had, but he was also a team leader. The kids just followed him naturally,” Bush stated.
Furthermore, Tunstall hit .343 with eight RBIs and 20 runs, Golden posted an average of .369 to go with a team-best 23 RBIs, Mills batted .333, and Dowden, now playing at Allegheny College, batted .352 with a homer, 17 RBIs, 14 runs, and a team-leading 15 walks.
While those departed players produced impressive statistics, the returning players also achieved notable success last year, with senior Haden Sierocky leading the way. A three-sport athlete, Sierocky paced the Rams last year with a .492 average and 23 runs, while adding 18 RBIs and five steals. On the mound, he led LV with 30.1 innings pitched and 26 strikeouts, compiling a record of 2-3 with a 4.35 ERA. While patrolling center field and being an anchor to the pitching staff, Sierocky will also serve as a quiet leader for the squad.
“He’s the best player that we have returning, and is going to be, I’m sure, one of the best players in the WPIAL,” Bush stated.
Joining Sierocky among the senior class are a pair of middle infielders who will also heavily factor into the starting pitching rotation – Broderick Schreyer and Noah Lawson. A year ago, Schreyer battled just .146 but belted a home run, scored 13 runs, and drew 11 walks. On the bump, he worked 16 innings, posting a record of 1-0 with one save and an ERA of 3.06. Lawson, meanwhile, hit .292 with eight RBIs and nine runs. As a pitcher, he threw 17 innings, amassing a 5.76 ERA. Colin Michaels, an infielder and pitcher, and outfielder Logan Johnston round out the senior class.
Athletic outfielder Leo Bazala, the lone junior on the roster, appears poised for an increased role this season, which will likely include some innings on the hill.
The sophomore class figures to be a strength for the Rams, as Adam Moreland, Tyler Smith, and Duncan Foust will all factor prominently into Ligonier Valley’s lineup. Moreland, who played a key role on Bush’s Latrobe legion team over the summer, will see time both on the mound and behind the plate. As a pitcher in 2022, he led LV with three wins, registering an ERA of 4.20. During limited opportunities at the bat, he hit .294 with six RBIs. Smith will also see time at pitcher and catcher. Foust, a corner infielder, could see some work as a relief pitcher, as well. Zach Theys and Parker Zinkum also comprise the sophomore group.
An expansive group of freshmen will also vie for playing time, with Levi Moser and Henrik Elek leading the nine-player class currently.
Bush’s background as a coach in the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League has also provided him an opportunity to see many of these players during their formative years in baseball.
“There are guys that I was able to see, not only last year with the high school team, but I watched them grow up a little bit since they were 13 and 14 and 15 years old,” he explained.
During their surge at the end of the 2022 season, the Rams showed punch offensively, scoring 51 runs in their four victories in May.
While it will be hard to replicate that prolific run production, the Rams should have the ability to score, primarily using their contact ability and speed on the bases.
“I think, offensively, we have a chance to be a solid team,” Bush said. “It’s a team that, quite frankly, does not have a ton of power, so we’re going to have to pattern this particular team after what type of players we have. I think we do have some guys who can hit it and will be able to run.
“We’re really taking it day by day and saying ‘what can we do the best,”’ Bush continued.
While Ligonier Valley drops down from Class 3A to 2A this year, the competition may be more challenging. Residing in Section 3, the Rams will battle against Apollo-Ridge, Brentwood, Greensburg Central Catholic, Jeannette, Riverview, and Serra Catholic. The Eagles, who went 23-1 last year, are the reigning WPIAL Class 2A champions. The Centurions, Jayhawks, and Raiders have all played for district titles in the past decade, as well, while the Vikings tied for second place behind Serra last year.
“We certainly aren’t going to sit back and whine about it,” Bush said regarding the formidable section slate, including the pair of Catholic schools that have consistently produced college prospects.
Before opening section play at home against Greensburg Central Catholic on March 27, the Rams will host Greensburg Salem on March 17 and travel to Southmoreland on March 24.
Although Bush’ lone assistant coach from last season, Griffin Clark, has joined his alma mater, Greater Latrobe, Kevin Moore and Darren Eicher have been added to the staff.
“We’re surrounding our players with great people,” Bush said of his additions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.