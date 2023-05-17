The Derry Area baseball team was the last team to qualify for the WPIAL playoffs after finishing with a tie in WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 in the regular season.

The Trojans were tasked with taking on 15th-seeded Mount Pleasant in the play-in round Tuesday night at Greater Latrobe Senior High School. Derry Area used 16 runs, with 11 of those runs coming in the sixth and seventh innings, along with 18 hits to breeze past the Vikings 16-5 in the play-in game, advancing to take on No. 2 seed Avonworth Thursday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.