The Derry Area baseball team was the last team to qualify for the WPIAL playoffs after finishing with a tie in WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 in the regular season.
The Trojans were tasked with taking on 15th-seeded Mount Pleasant in the play-in round Tuesday night at Greater Latrobe Senior High School. Derry Area used 16 runs, with 11 of those runs coming in the sixth and seventh innings, along with 18 hits to breeze past the Vikings 16-5 in the play-in game, advancing to take on No. 2 seed Avonworth Thursday.
Four of the Trojans’ 18 hits came from freshman shortstop Cason Long. Long went 4 for 6 with two singles, one double and three RBIs for the Trojans. Long said especially with him being so young he has to take a solid approach to his plate appearances.
“I always have to come up calm, you can’t stress when you’re going into the box,” Long said. “I have learned how to approach my plate appearances throughout the year and my teammates have helped me stay calm and stay confident in the box and I can’t thank them enough for that.”
In Long’s short career as a Derry Trojan, he has already helped pick up another playoff win, the Trojans’ second in the last three seasons.
“The win feels great,” Long said. “I never imagined that coming into my first season, even getting the chance to play varsity that we’d make it to playoffs, so I am really grateful for this.”
Next up for the Trojans is the second-ranked Avonworth Antelopes, and Long said the Trojans will be ready for their short turnaround Thursday.
“I know (Avonworth) is a strong team and I know we can play really well when we’re at the top of our game, so we just have to stay confident and keep hitting the ball like we are,” Long said.
It was a tight game early on, Derry jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after two innings, but Mount Pleasant battled back to tie the game at 5-5 heading into the sixth inning and that’s when the Trojans pulled away.
In the sixth and seventh innings, Derry scored 11 runs on 10 hits to seal the deal. Trojans head coach Tommy Kelly couldn’t be prouder of the group, getting him his first playoff win in his first season as the Derry Area head coach.
“It feels phenomenal, this team earned this,” Kelly said. “We knew we could play like this all year, and they finally did it when it mattered.”
Kelly was ecstatic of how his team battled back after losing the lead late in the game to coming back and solidifying the win.
“Our team can hit from top to bottom,” he said. “We have been making solid contact all year and have had some bad luck here and there and it was kind of like that after those first couple of innings. We just kept plugging and they started falling in.”
Six of the nine Trojan hitters had at least two hits in the playoff win and all nine batters crossed the plate at least once.
Antonio Hauser went 3 for 4 with a walk, hit by pitch, and three runs scored, finishing a home run shy of the cycle. Ashton Beighley went 2 for 3 with two singles, a hit by pitch, walk, and three runs scored as well for Derry Area.
Collin Bush added a single and double and Jon Wasnick rounded out the bottom of the order going 2 for 3 with a single, double, walk, and two runs scored. Brady Angus added two hits at the top of the lineup and Nate Gray and Roman Fridley both had hits for the Trojans as well.
Nate Papuga pitched a strong five innings on the mound for Derry, giving up five runs on seven hits, striking out three batters. Papuga worked out of multiple jams to get the Trojans out of trouble.
Fridley pitched the sixth and seventh innings, shutting out the Vikings to secure the win for Derry Area.
Derry Area started off the scoring in the first inning as Hauser roped a two-run double off of the left field wall to give the Trojans a 2-0 lead.
The Trojans followed that up in the second inning with two more runs on an Angus RBI-single, followed by a Long RBI-single to increase the Derry lead to 4-0.
Mount Pleasant scratched a run across in the third and two more in the fourth to cut the Derry Area lead to 4-3. In the fifth, Derry Area got one of those runs back on an RBI-sacrifice fly by Bush to give the Trojans a 5-3 lead.
Mount Pleasant wouldn’t go away as they tied the game at 5-5 heading into the sixth inning and that’s when the Trojans poured on the offense, scoring 11 runs in two innings, while Fridley shut the door on the Vikings’ defense, securing the 16-5 win for Derry Area.
First pitch for the Derry/Avonworth contest Thursday is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Plum Senior High School.
“We are going to keep the intensity up,” Kelly said. “We are going to practice (Wednesday) like we have been and we are going to give (Avonworth) all that we have and make them show up ready to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.