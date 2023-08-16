The Steelers offense started out the day strong but overall it was the defense that took the day in Latrobe as the Steelers continued to work toward the regular season.
After a day off on Monday, the Steelers were back in action for their final week in Latrobe before they head back to Pittsburgh for the remainder of their practices.
The Steelers had some reinforcements come to practice Tuesday as several of their previously injured players returned to the field. Joey Porter Jr., Keeanu Benton, Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal were all back on the field taking part in practice after missing time for various ailments.
Also returning to the field was Cam Heyward. He was absent on Sunday dealing with an illness.
The Steelers also had several new faces joining them on the field for the first time. After previously hanging around through Sunday the Steelers released cornerback Duke Dawson; also leaving the team was corner Isaiah Dunn. In their place, the Steelers signed Lavert Hill and Nevelle Clark.
Also making his Steelers debut on Tuesday was running back Xazavian Valladay. Valladay joined the team after the Steelers released running back Jordan Lovett.
With the lines at practice getting back to their intended length there was a lot to cover from a day that saw both sides of the ball go through their ups and downs.
With 7-shots the offense jumped out first on a handoff to Najee Harris. The defense then bounced back with three straight points, all coming off of failed pass attempts from Kenny Pickett.
As previously mentioned, Porter Jr. was back on the field, and he made his presence known and renewed his rivalry with George Pickens, breaking up a pass that was intended for Pickens.
Looking to get the offensive side back on track Mitch Trubisky came in and immediately got to work despite the defense leading 3-1. He found Connor Heyward in the back of the endzone for a quick score, then Trubisky found tight end Rodney Williams for another touchdown.
After Trubisky worked his magic with the second team it looked like he would get the chance to secure the win for the offense, but with things tied at 3-3 coach Mike Tomlin stepped in and set the stage for both the first team offense and defense to face off one more time with everything on the line.
This is when Pickett and company finally clicked through the air and Pickett found Diontae Johnson in front of cornerback Chandon Sullivan for the score to get the offense the early win in the day.
Despite falling short in the first period of the day, the defense was the clear winner throughout the rest of the day, starting as early as the very next team period.
In a part of practice that was dedicated to working on the run game, the defense displayed their physicality and overall proficiency. The Steelers offense tried something that worked for it in Tampa Bay and handed the ball off to Calvin Austin III on a jet sweep. The offense was completely unable to set the edge for Austin III and he was eaten alive by linebacker Cole Holcomb on the play.
Even when the offense was able to move the ball some, it didn’t come easy. On a play where Jaylen Warren managed to pick up some positive yardage, Minkah Fitzpatrick came in low to bring down the powerful runner and stop the play in its tracks.
Later, on consecutive plays the defense dominated the line of scrimmage. One play saw Nick Herbig get into the backfield, stopping the play for a loss. Nick Herbig’s pass-rushing skill has been on full display, but his ability to defend against the run was good to see.
The next play was a toss, and while the offensive lineman did a solid job of getting out ahead of the play, they failed to seal the deal in space. Linebacker Mark Robinson came flying in, and when Broderick Jones tried to block him, it was Jones who ended up on the ground.
As both sides continued to rotate in different players, one name that stood out was former Steelers draft pick Quincy Roche. Roche blew up several plays in a row, putting together a really solid period for the former New York Giant.
Also making a splash was defensive back Elijah Riley. Riley managed to snag a ball from the usually dependable Trubisky, though if the play were truly run live it was likely that Trubisky would have been sacked several times over. With that being said, it was still a nice play for Riley.
In a later team period, the frustrations for the offense were on full view for everyone to see, as the starting offensive line committed a false start penalty. The guilty man was tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, who was forced to sit out a rep as Dan Moore Jr. flipped to right tackle and Jones came in at left. That really goes to show the short leashes that some of these offensive linemen might find themselves on come time for the regular season.
Even when the linemen were not involved things did not seem to get much better for the offense. In 7-on-7 the Pickett-led offense managed to finally produce something for what felt like the first time since 7-shots, getting into the endzone on a Pickett-to-Pickens touchdown.
The defensive side quickly bounced back as the other offense entered the fray. Trubisky moved them closer and closer to the endzone, but a pass ended up in the hands of cornerback James Pierre for another interception.
Mason Rudolph and the third-team offense also did some good, finding their way into the endzone to end that period of practice.
Despite the offense having a slight bounce-back in 7-on-7, it was the defense that got the last laugh of the day in the final team period. No matter what offense was on the field, the defense would not let them move down the field. After reinserting his starting offense, and watching them be unsuccessful in converting a third down, Tomlin ended practice.
NOTES
While several players did return to the field, there were still some working through some injuries. Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski was still in sweatpants on the sideline following an injury in the game in Tampa Bay.
Safety Tre Norwood was still not practicing Tuesday, but was working on some conditioning on the middle field during practice, signaling that his return might not be too far away.
Offensive lineman Nate Herbig was out after he injured his shoulder during Sunday’s practice. He wasn’t wearing a sling or anything protective, so hopefully, the injury proves to be minor.
With Nate Herbig out, that left a gap at the center position, and it was rookie Spencer Anderson filling that void. Anderson played some center in college and his positional flexibility has already proved to be an asset in his Steelers career.
For those planning on attending the Steelers final practice at St. Vincent, know that the Steelers changed the time from the original morning slot to their standard 1:55 p.m. practice time.
