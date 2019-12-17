Host Oakland Catholic used a big first-half run to roll past Greater Latrobe, 73-41, in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 3 girls’ basketball matchup on Monday night.
After the Lady Wildcats’ Lex Pynos scored the first basket of the contest, Oakland Catholic (1-1 section, 2-2 overall) took control, going on a 32-2 run that lasted until the six-minute mark of the second period.
Oakland Catholic held a 49-14 lead by halftime. The team’s long-range shooting was a big reason why Oakland Catholic built the big advantage, as it went 9 of 11 on three-pointers in the first half and finished with 10 overall.
GL freshman Emma Blair gave the Lady Wildcats a spark off the bench, notching a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Both figures led the squad.
GL held Oakland Catholic to 24 second-half points in an effort to trim the large deficit.
Rachel Ridilla got hot from the field late, scoring all of her 11 points with less than three minutes to play. She hit a trio of three-pointers during that span.
GL (0-2, 2-3) continues section play Thursday (7:30 p.m.) when it hosts Penn Hills. It’s the second of 11 straight section games for the Lady Wildcats.
The Lady Wildcats’ junior varsity team dropped its first decision of the season Monday in a 34-19 loss. Oakland Catholic led 23-8 at the half before GL drew closer after intermission.
GL was led by Lizzie Planinsek’s six points.
