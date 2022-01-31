Tradition has always held its place when it comes to certain events. Such was the case with the Annual Hunting Heritage Banquet sponsored by Local Chapter No. 1 of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), Scottdale, held at Roosevelt Hall in Norvelt. That was true to form until COVID-19 struck last year and the fundraiser had to be canceled.
But according to president David Bigley, this year may bring new light to the subject and all systems are on go for a wonderful get-together. This year’s 37th banquet will be held on Thursday, Feb. 24.
The early bird registration cutoff date for the event is Feb. 14. There are even early bird raffle tickets worth hundreds of dollars. That includes both sportsman and ladies raffle tickets. For $150 one can win a Boss package, which contains $300 worth of sportsman raffle tickets. For $60, one can win himself $100 worth a Poult package worth $100 worth of sportsman raffle tickets. The sportsman raffle has thousands of dollars’ worth of prizes including guns.
Here’s a deal one can’t pass up! Buy one sportsman tickets before Feb. 14 to receive special deals. One of these is the prideful retrieve sculpture.
New this is year is the ability to buy tickets online by visiting events.nwtf.org/381260-2022.
Meal packages begin at $65 for a single person, which includes one dinner and adult membership. For two dinners and one adult membership, the cost is $95. If one pays $35, he receives an adult membership renewal.
Sponsor member options include a single $315 sponsor, which includes one meal and sponsor membership. The package also includes $100 in sportsman’s raffle tickets NWTF sponsor gift sponsor-only gun drawing, a tax deduction, sponsor pin, decal, membership card, recognition at banquet, six issues of Turkey Country Magazine and four issues of Turkey Talk Magazine.
Another option is another $340 sponsor couple, which includes same as above but with two meals. One of four sponsors will win a Springfield Armory 45 ACP Pistol. Other prizes include the 2022 NWTF Gun of the Year, the Franchi Affinity 12 ga Shotgun, the NWTF Kimber Micro 9mm and the 2022 Knife of the Year, just to name a few.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will commence at 7 p.m.
While online payments are accepted, if one is sending a check, make them payable to: Local Chapter No. 1 NWTF. Mail to David Bigley, 246 Hornertown Road, Scottdale, PA 15683. For questions, contact Bigley at 724-887-4584.
When sending in one’s application, make sure to include one’s name, address, city, state, zip code, email address, phone number, membership number and check if new member.
The NWTF is a national nonprofit conservation and hunting organization that, along with its volunteer partners and sponsors, has worked for the conservation of the wild turkey and preservation of the hunting heritage. When the NWTF was established in 1973, there were only 1.3 million wild turkeys. Today that number stands at more than seven million birds throughout North America and hunting seasons have been established in practically all the states in our nation, Canada and Mexico.
Hats off to the area hunters who harvested their deer this season. This includes Brian Edmiston, who downed a 10-point deer with bow and arrow. The Derry resident said he zeroed in on it near Latrobe. Jeremy Hauser of Latrobe also harvested an 11-point buck with an arrow near Derry.
I also wish to offer my congratulations to Rich Laick and Jessica Jones, who landed and released an 18-inch largemouth bass from a private pond in Derry.
