In its first game in six days, the Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team suffered a 3-0 setback at Norwin during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 contest played Wednesday.
The Lady Wildcats were handed their second loss of the season, dropping to 5-2 in the section and 6-2 overall. Norwin got its revenge Wednesday as the Lady Wildcats earned a back-and-forth, 3-2, victory against the Lady Knights on Oct. 1.
Norwin took the first two games, 25-22 and 25-17, and sealed the sweep with a 25-20 victory in the third game.
Emma Fenton and Anna Rafferty contributed seven kills to lead Greater Latrobe offensively. An additional 12 kills were tallied by Gracie Wetzel (5), Lily Fenton (4) and Maya Krehlik and Emma Blair with three.
Lily and Emma Fenton set up the Lady Wildcats’ scoring with 26 assists — 14 and 12, respectively.
Bailey Watson totaled 13 digs defensively, while Rafferty recorded three blocks. Fifteen additional digs were recorded by Lily Fenton (6), Emma Fenton (5) and Krehlik with four.
Norwin also swept Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team, 2-0, winning by scores of 25-9 and 25-13.
Paige Watson scored two kills, while Elle Snyder, Ryley Quinn and Ava Krehlik each notched one. Ava Krehlik provided three assists and three digs. Gabby Sukay added two digs for Greater Latrobe.
The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to play Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m. Monday. The section matchup was originally slated for Oct. 13 but was postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
