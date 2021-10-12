A goal in the final minutes of the game proved to be just enough as Norwin edged out the Greater Latrobe boys soccer team, 2-0, during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 game played Monday at Rossi Field.
The Wildcats fell to 3-8 in section play and 3-10 overall. Greater Latrobe lost its third straight game on Monday. The Wildcats opened the season with losses in six of their first seven, but they found traction with a pair of wins in three games prior to the current three-game skid. Greater Latrobe swept Connellsville Area by a combined 8-1 margin and they defeated Hempfield Area 4-0 on Sept. 23. The Wildcats will go for the season sweep against Hempfield Area, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hempfield Area when Greater Latrobe also closes out section play.
Greater Latrobe lost 3-0 at Norwin on Sept. 21, but it was nearly a draw through regulation. The Greater Latrobe defense of Brennan Campbell, Ben Hamaty, Luke Hamaty, Nik Manolakos, Brady Kring and Nico Myers played tough throughout the entire game, as the Knights and Wildcats were tied, 0-0, at the half.
The teams had their chances down the stretch, as both sought the golden opportunity for that all-important first goal, but Norwin finally found the back of the net in the 78th minute. After a flurry in front of the Greater Latrobe goal, Daniel Maddock finished to give the Knights the lead and the eventual game-winning goal. Then, as time was expiring, Caleb Yuricha added a second goal as the Knights claimed the two-goal victory. Tanner Popella made several big saves in goal for the Wildcats to keep the game without a goal until the end.
Also on Monday, the Derry Area and Ligonier Valley boys’ soccer teams suffered setbacks in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 play. The Trojans took a 6-0 defeat at Deer Lakes, while the Rams fell, 2-1, at home against Burrell.
The Trojans fell to 0-9 in the section and 0-13 overall, while Ligonier Valley dropped to 2-8 in conference play and 3-10 overall. The Rams’ two section wins came against Derry Area, while they also beat Southmoreland in an exhibition game. Ligonier Valley previously lost, 11-1, at Burrell on Sept. 21 before Monday’s one-goal loss.
Derry Area will close section play, 7 p.m. Wednesday with a home game against Leechburg. The Trojans suffered an 8-0 loss against Leechburg on Oct. 4. Ligonier Valley is scheduled to host Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m. Wednesday in a non-conference contest.
