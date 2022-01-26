North Catholic's hot shooting sinks Trojans

Despite not winning a game in more than month, the Derry Area boys’ basketball team is maintaining a positive outlook.
Tuesday night was no different. The result was far from ideal — an 82-44 home loss to North Catholic in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 play, the team’s eighth straight defeat — but the effort was there throughout.
“They played hard, played with guts and went nose-to-nose with (North Catholic),” Derry Area coach Tom Esposito said. “They didn’t back down.”
North Catholic, which moved to 8-0 in the section and 14-1 overall, connected on nine of 11 three-pointers in the first half. For the contest, they hit 11 treys and shot 62% from the field.
North Catholic used that pinpoint shooting to hold a 27-12 scoring edge in the first quarter and increased the its lead to 49-22 by halftime.
In the second half, North Catholic doubled up the Trojans 22-11 in the third before the teams battled to a 11-all deadlock in the fourth.
“We knew what we were in for with their running and jumping, and for the most part, handled it pretty decently,” Esposito said. “(There’s) a lot to build of this effort and looking forward to practice tomorrow to prepare for Knoch (on Friday).
Esposito was pleased to see his team cut down on the turnovers Tuesday, recording 17 against one of the best defensive units in the state. That total is a dozen fewer than the 29 miscues the Trojans committed last week against Keystone Oaks and an average of 24 over the last handful of games.
“We’ve been focused on improving what’s been a burden for us offensively the past couple weeks in practice, but we need to play better help side defense, and that’s on me — we’ll get after that tomorrow in practice,” he said.
Tyson Webb led all scorers with 20 points and Gabe Carbonara added 13 for Derry Area (1-7 section, 3-9 overall).
North Catholic was led by Andrew Maddalon and Matt Ellery’s 16 points apiece. Max Hurray (15) and Max Rottman (10) rounded out the team’s double-figure scoring.
“Our guys remain hungry and are looking forward to putting some (wins” together the last few weeks of the season,” Esposito said.
Derry Area continues section play when it visits Knoch at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.