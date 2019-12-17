The Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball team got a huge individual performance from Mike Noonan on Monday night, but couldn’t hold a slim first-half lead in a 72-69 home loss to Taylor Allderdice in WPIAL non-section play.
Noonan, the Wildcats’ 6-foot-6 senior center, poured in a career-best 38 points. Most of that production came in the second half, as he scored 29 points after intermission, including 17 in the fourth period.
GL also got eight points from Frankie Newill, while Landon Butler and Chase Sickenberger added seven points apiece.
The Wildcats had control of the game early on, leading 17-13 after a period and 27-26 at the half. Taylor Allderdice outscored GL in the third quarter, 23-19, to take the lead for good.
The loss dropped GL to 2-4 overall and marked the team’s third defeat in its past four games. That stretch also includes losses to Gateway (78-57) and Pittsburgh Central Catholic (62-59), along with a victory over Greensburg Salem (80-66) in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Showcase at Hempfield Area over the weekend.
The Wildcats are coming off a year in which they went 18-3 overall and undefeated in WPIAL Class 6A Section 3 play. They graduated two of the top eight all-time scorers in boys’ basketball program history — Reed Fenton and Bryce Butler — and three of five starters total. There’s only two seniors on this year’s roster.
“Thought we had a chance to win the game and that there was more good than bad moments in the game for us,” GL head coach Brad Wetzel said. “We continue to improve our rebounding. Had we rebounded like we did a week ago we wouldn’t have been in this game.
“This is a learning process for all of us as we continue to try and become the best team were capable of. Right now, were taking some lumps. Right now, I’m most concerned with the self-imposed lumps.”
Rob Jones paced Taylor Allderdice with 30 points, including 25 in the second half. He netted 13 points in the third quarter to help the Dragons grab the lead.
Cam Butcher (12 points) and Tony Henderson (11) also scored in double figures for Taylor Allderdice. Butcher connected on four three-pointers.
GL looks to get back on the winning side of things this week when it travels to the Sunshine State for the KSA Classic Thursday through Saturday in Orlando, Florida. The Wildcats will then open WPIAL Class 6A Section 3 play Monday (5:30 p.m.) at Fox Chapel Area. It will be the first of five straight section games for the Wildcats.
TAYLOR ALLDERDICE (72)
Henderson 4-3-11; Mukogski 2-0-4; Groves 0-0-0; Edmonds 0-0-0; Butcher 4-0-12; Robinson 0-0-0; Henning 1-0-2; Kliene 0-0-0; Young 0-0-0; Haber 4-2-11; Jones 12-5-30; Kelly 0-0-0; McClung 0-0-0; Horneles 0-0-0; Williams 0-0-0. Totals, 28-10(15)—72
GREATER LATROBE (69)
Clair 1-0-2; Rauco 1-0-2; Noonan 15-7-38; R. Sickenberger 3-0-8; Newill 2-3-7; Butler 3-0-7; C. Sickenberger 2-1-5; Smith 0-0-0; D. Shimko 0-0-0; Brackney 0-0-0; Shoemaker 0-0-0; Fetter 0-0-0; P. Shimko 0-0-0. Totals, 27-11(14)—69
Score by Quarters
Taylor Allderdice 13 13 23 23 — 72 Gr. Latrobe 17 10 19 23 — 69
Three-point field goals: Butcher 4, Haber, Jones; R. Sickenberger 2, Butler, Noonan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.