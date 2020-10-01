All of the sudden, a non-conference home game against Southmoreland (1-2), set for 7 p.m. Friday at Derry Stadium, has taken on added meaning for the Derry Area football team.
The Trojans (1-2) had a third player — and second starter — go down for the season in last week’s 20-point (34-14) WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference loss against Freeport Area.
Early in the third quarter, senior tailback Isaiah Ward — the team’s leading rusher — suffered a broken foot. The week before that, fullback Pryce Donovan and backup quarterback Paul Koontz, who was the starter last year, were ruled out with knee injuries.
“Now, it’s starting to take a little bit of a toll on us,” Derry Area head coach Vince Skillings said of the injury situation. “We’re having to move some of our veteran players around and get some of the younger guys coached up.
“That’s what we started doing (Monday) so that we give the younger guys some reps and get them ready to go if they’re called on. We have to increase their workload a little bit in practice so that, when they do go into a game, they’re ready.”
Replacing Ward at will be senior Matt McDowell (5-10, 180), who moves into the backfield from wide receiver. He’s also the Trojans’ backup quarterback and their second-leading rusher with 160 yards on 19 carries (8.4 average) and two touchdowns. Ward, who had 216 yards this season, ran the ball 17 times last week before he left the game because of injury.
“It’s a pretty big loss. He was just starting to come into his own at that spot,” Skillings observed.
“He had good quickness off of his cuts and was a hard runner. He could get the tough yards inside and had enough breakaway speed to the outside.
“We did a lot of things with him. But we have different packages for different players in our backfield.”
The fullback is junior Eric Catone (6-0, 190). With Koontz out for the season, senior Nick Detore (6-0, 165) is now firmly entrenched as the starting quarterback.
Through three games, Detore is 17 of 35 for 313 yards and five touchdowns, including the only two for Derry Area in its defeat against Freeport Area. Detore threw one touchdown each to McDowell and senior wide receiver Hunter Wack (5-10, 195) covering 29 and 20 yards, respectively, against the Yellowjackets. Wack has 153 yards and three TDs on 10 catches, and McDowell 106 and two, with senior Amari Graham (5-11, 150) moving into the lineup at receiver.
“We just wanted to ease him in last week,” Skillings said, referring to Graham, “but unfortunately, we had to use him both ways more than we wanted to with the injury. We’re still pretty good in the receiving corps.”
But that and 82 rushing yards for McDowell was about it for the Trojans against Freeport Area. And, defensively, they really didn’t have an answer for hybrid quarterback-running back Ben Lane. He accounted for 377 yards — 249 passing (13 of 23) and 128 on the ground (28 carries) — and four all five of the Yellowjackets’ scores, including three rushing and one a 95-yard kickoff return.
“We knew we had to try and keep him contained,” Skillings stated, reiterating a statement he made before the game. “He’s a very good athlete and very elusive.
“He’s a very good player with a lot of talent. The players knew that going in.
“He (Lane) had a heck of a game. But we had a lot of missed tackles, too.”
Derry Area was ahead by one in the second quarter and trailed by only six at halftime. But Freeport Area returned the second-half kickoff and got another touchdown from Lane in the fourth quarter while shutting out the Trojans in the second half.
“Offensively, we starting getting untracked late in the first quarter and were able to take the lead in the second,” Skillings said. “Unfortunately, we made a mistake that allowed them to come right back with a long touchdown pass.
“Then, we gave up the kickoff return to start the second half. If that doesn’t happen, I think it’s a whole different ballgame.
“But we made a lot of mistakes that we did not see coming. And many of them were mental mistakes.
“I’m still at a loss for words. We didn’t play well at all,” Skillings continued.
“When we watched video, guys were lining up out of position. It’s frustrating because we were doing things that we didn’t even practice.
“We just didn’t execute well defensively. We were making wrong coverage calls and things like that.
“There are things like that that we have to address. And we addressed those issues on Saturday and (Monday).”
So, in a way, it’s good that Derry Area has a non-conference game this week to get things worked out. However, Skillings says that doesn’t take away from what the Trojans need to accomplish heading into the final three games of the season, all in the conference.
“We’re treating this as a key game for us. We need to try and get back on track and stay there.
“This is a huge game for us. We, as a coaching staff, feel we need to perform well and get a win.
“We feel this is an important game. We’re not looking past this one.”
And don’t be misled by Southmoreland’s record. The Scotties have one of the top quarterbacks in the WPIAL in 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior Zach Cernuto.
Although he was held somewhat in check last week in a 13-10 WPIAL Class 3A Interstate Conference loss against Mount Pleasant Area, Cernuto still has 481 yards (second in WPIAL Class 3A) and two touchdowns passing (32 of 61), and eclipsed 4,000 yards over a three-year span the week before in a conference win over South Allegheny. He has proven that he can pull it down and take off, as well.
“He’s tough to bring down when he runs with the ball,” Skillings indicated. “We’re going to have to gang-tackle him.
“He’s very athletic. He can do a lot of things. We can’t let him get his way with us.”
Last season, Cernuto threw for 1,792 yards (126 of 235) and 15 touchdowns. Not coincidentally, Southmoreland made the district playoffs for the first time 40 years (1979).
“We told our secondary that we need to respect him,” Skillilngs stressed. “We need to focus on our reads and can’t be biting on play-action.
“He’s got a good arm. He’s pretty accurate and their receivers have good hands.”
The Scotties and Cernuto will spread the ball around. Between them, wide receivers Isaac Trout (5-11, 150) and J.J. Bloom (6-0, 135), and tight end Anthony Govern (6-1, 200) — all juniors — have 24 catches for 426 yards.
The Scotties also do the same when they run the ball. Junior Noah Phillips (5-8, 195) and senior Anthony Stewart (5-7, 150) have combined for 168 yards on 36 attempts while Govern has carried 12 times for 53 yards.
Southmoreland did lose its top two receivers and leading rusher from a season ago, but return four linemen with experience and size. They are center Jacob Poole (6-0, 220, Sr.), guards Kory Ansell (6-2, 285, Jr.) and Kameron Ambrisco (6-1, 280), and tackle Matt Rodriguez (6-2, 245, Sr.).
“They’re big up front. And their aggressive,” Skillings pointed out.
“They’re pretty balanced and they have some good skill people on offense. We have to come to play.
“Defensively, they’re a hard-nosed team. They like to bring pressure.
“Again, it’s going to be a battle up front,” he concluded. “They’re well-coached and they’re going to come after you.”
