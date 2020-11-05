There are no off-years when it comes to the Greater Latrobe hockey team.
That’s just the expectation seventh-year head coach Josh Werner has for the organization, which graduated 10 seniors after advancing to another PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup championship game last season.
“It’s Greater Latrobe,” Werner said. “It’s just being consistent and showing up for every game, playing our best and seeing how it goes regardless of the situation.
“Those things never really change for us. It’s consistently the same goals and expectations every year regardless of how young or old we are.”
Greater Latrobe advanced to the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup championship game in March, as the veteran-laden IceCats were scheduled to meet Baldwin at the Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township. But the varsity playoffs were suspended indefinitely after the initial coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in March. League officials held out hope that the Penguins’ Cup championship game could be played at some point in the future, but in May, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (PIHL) canceled the rest of the 2019-20 season because of COVID-19.
“It just takes a lot of hard work to get to a Penguins Cup championship, and last year was a special group, who deserved to play in that game,” Werner said. “It stings, but it was all out of our control. We did our part to get to that game … we did everything we could do to get there, but there wasn’t much we could do after that.”
The IceCats advanced to the championship game for the third time in eight seasons and the sixth time in 13 seasons overall. They have won four Class AA Penguins Cup championships — and Class AA Pennsylvania Cup state titles — since 2008.
Greater Latrobe ended the 2019-2020 season on a five-game winning streak. The IceCats lost just two games, one in regulation and another in overtime. The IceCats defeated Hempfield Area, 3-2, in what proved to be their final game of the 2019-20 season. That took place during the semifinals of the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup playoffs at Robert Morris University’s Island Sports Center Complex, a day before the league decided to postpone its end-of-season tournament because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Eight months later, Werner is just glad there’s a new PIHL season for the IceCats.
The 2020-21 season will run through March 11, as the IceCats have nine games left at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg and eight on the road, including two at Center Ice Arena in Delmont. The IceCats travel to Montour, 7:15 p.m. Monday at Robert Morris University before a 7:15 p.m. game against Hempfield Area the following Thursday, on Nov. 12, at Kirk Nevin. There is a 90-person limit, including teams and personnel, inside the arena, according to the Kirk Nevin Arena website because of COVID-19 regulations.
“Give a lot of credit to the PIHL and the rinks for just figuring things out, and how we can play safely,” Werner said. “I believe that sports are a big part of a student’s high school and middle school careers. We’re very fortunate to be having a season and hopefully we can go through and finish it.
“It seems like everyone is going to be doing whatever they can to make sure that happens. We’ll just play it week-by-week.”
Last season, Greater Latrobe featured a 10-player, senior-laden group that led the IceCats to finish as the top scoring team in the classification with 115 goals — about six per game — the best defensive group, giving up 31 goals in 20 games, and the No. 1 goal differential in Class AA at plus-84.
The IceCats lost eight of their top nine, and nine of their top 11 point-getters from last season, as three Greater Latrobe players finished among the top 11 in Class AA scoring. The list includes leading scorer Cole Ferri, who led the IceCats with 27 goals and 47 points, in addition to Jarred Stein at nine goals and 22 points.
Alex Walker, who scored 12 goals and 41 points, would’ve went into his senior season this year at Greater Latrobe, but he’s currently playing for Texas-based Wichita Falls in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), one of the top junior hockey leagues in the United States. Lane Ruffner, the IceCats’ top defenseman last season, graduated, as well, and he’s also part of the NAHL team at Wichita Falls.
“Losing Ruffner and Ferri, those two guys, it really hurts,” Werner said. “Walker is in juniors right now, and he would be a returning senior, so you don’t have him. A lot of those guys put their heart and soul into the organization.”
Senior Alex Schall finished as Greater Latrobe’s third-leading scorer last season with 15 goals and 33 points. Goaltender Vinny Amatucci also ended among the league leaders in goals-against average and save percentage last season. Amatucci, a junior, went 8-0, allowing just 10 goals in 408 minutes for a 1.25 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage with four shutouts.
“It’s good to have him in net,” Werner said. “He’s back and that’s huge for us. I think one of the best things we have going for us is our defensive zone play. So, we look for Vinny to build on the season he had last year, which is hard to believe that you could build on a season like that. We look for him to be another standout and shut it down on the back end.”
Additional returners from last season’s veteran-laden group, include sophomore Josh Coffee, senior Allen Rider, sophomore Peyton Myers, sophomore Jason Markowsky, sophomore Jack Beddick and sophomore Fletcher Harvey among others. Werner expects Schall to fill a big hole offensively for the IceCats and Coffee to take that next step as a solid contributor. Beddick and Markowsky lead the defense, while sophomore Reid West will also contribute this season.
“We have a lot of skill returning, and the good thing is that we have a good bit of freshmen that did play some varsity minutes, and they got to be part of what happened last year, so we’re kind of leaning on that experience,” Werner said. “I think we have good experience all throughout the lineup, and I’m excited to just see how this all plays out.”
Regardless of the personnel, the goals haven’t changed for the IceCats. They want to be a good, strong defensive team, Greater Latrobe wants to win the division, the IceCats want a good playoff run and an eventual trip to the Penguins Cup championship game and beyond.
Greater Latrobe won its second division championship in three years last season, also capturing the title during the 2017-18 season. Prior to that, Greater Latrobe hadn’t won a division championship since the 2012-13 season, the last of a dominant streak of seven straight seasons with a division title. Greater Latrobe has won nine division titles in the last 14 years.
Greater Latrobe is already tied for the top spot in the division, but it’s only after one game, as the IceCats rallied to knock off Shaler Area, 3-2, in their season-opener. Werner expects more of those exciting, hard-fought, one-goal games this season, which is fine by him.
“I think we’re going to definitely learn some lessons along the way, and with a young team, that’s what happens,” Werner said. “We had a really long layoff after how last season ended, but we have a lot of new kids and we have a really young team this year.
“We’re just trying to look for an identity for ourselves early in the season. We want to play good defense and I think we have the group that can do that. I’m really excited to see how everything pans out and how we do.”
