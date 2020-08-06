Comebacks have been common for Latrobe during its playoff run this summer — but it proved to be too little, too late for the Jethawks against Bushy Run in the Westmoreland County American League Baseball (WCALB) championship game on Wednesday.
After falling behind early, the top-seeded Jethawks rallied late, but ultimately fell, 10-6, against No. 3-seeded Bushy Run at Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe.
Bushy Run led by three runs after the first and continued adding to its lead inning by inning, while Latrobe struggled to close the gap.
“We’ve done such a good job of coming back this season, especially as of late,” Latrobe manager Jason Bush said. “I wasn’t really frazzled there (after the first inning), but then we needed a shutdown inning after that. Not only after the first couple runs that they got, they kept adding on subsequently...and didn’t allow us that comeback.”
Ben Anderson led Latrobe offensively with a double, single and run scored. Jake Bradish singled twice and scored a pair in defeat.
Anthony Sherwin earned the win on the mound, while Cameron Dominick suffered the loss for Latrobe.
Luca Baccari’s two-run single put Bushy Run ahead, 5-0, in the top of the second inning.
The Jethawks responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning to pull within three. Consecutive singles by Vinny Amatucci and Bradish put runners in scoring position for Logan Short, whose RBI-single put Latrobe on the scoreboard. Drew Clair’s sacrifice fly made the score 5-2.
But Bushy Run soon extended its lead to 9-2, adding a run in the third inning and three more in the fourth.
“They did a great job. They squared a lot of balls off, especially early in the game,” Bush said. “They did a really good job with two strikes. We didn’t make a pitch here or there. But give the credit to them.”
Bushy Run tallied 14 singles in its four-run victory — as the team outhit Latrobe 16-9.
“They had some seeing-eye singles. We had the guys in the right places,” Bush said. “Sometimes that’s just baseball. They found some holes, and when you put good swings on the ball, good things will happen.”
Latrobe used four pitchers through four innings — as its woes on the mound made it difficult for the Jethawks to chip away at Bushy Run’s lead.
Rayce King went the final four and one third innings for Latrobe, giving up three runs in that stretch.
Bush utilized his pitching staff accordingly, as he looked ahead to the eight-team regional tournament this weekend (Aug. 7-9) in Hollidaysburg.
“Playing this weekend and keeping our eye on where we’re going with that, I tried to kind of extend the game and go the line,” Bush said. “We had a plan if we could have gotten that game a little closer...but Rayce really did a good job and gave us a shot late.”
Trailing by seven runs and down to its last three outs, Latrobe tried to position itself for another shot at a come-from-behind triumph.
“That’s been our MO the last couple of weeks,” Bush said. “We just don’t give up.”
After picking up a run in the sixth, Latrobe pulled three runs back in the seventh to make it a four-run game.
Anderson’s infield-single loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh. Following a Bushy Run pitching change, Ben Rafferty walked to score a run — pulling Latrobe within six. Amatucci then grounded into a fielder’s choice, plating another Jethawk runner to make the score 10-5.
Bradish kept the rally alive with a one-run single, cutting Bushy Run’s lead to four, 10-6.
However, with two runners on, Logan Short roped a ball to the shortstop for a championship-clinching double play.
“We stung a couple balls, and Logan hit a rip to the shortstop who made a great play,” Bush said. “That’s baseball. They find a couple holes, we hit some balls right at some guys. Unfortunately, that’s the way the game is played.”
Bush credited Bushy Run for making big plays when it needed to. He also noted that Bushy Run’s pitching limited his team’s opportunities at the plate.
“As far as freebies are concerned, I don’t remember too many walks, and certainly I think maybe one error they made,” Bush said. “Not only did they not give us some free stuff, but they also made a few above average plays which really put us behind the eight ball and dug ourselves a little bit too big of a hole.”
Latrobe prevailed both times it faced Bushy Run during the regular season. The Jethawks edged out Bushy Run, 2-1, at Legion-Keener Field on June 22. They downed Bushy Run, 9-4, again at Legion-Keener Field in the second meeting between the teams on July 8.
“I thought we obviously pitched a lot better against them the first couple of times,” Bush said. “Today, we got into a little bit of a slugfest. That’s a team that hasn’t been really an offensive juggernaut all season. But 10 runs today is certainly a lot. When you give up 10 runs to anybody, especially when you’re late in the season in a championship game or playoffs, it’s going to be hard to win a ball game.”
At this weekend’s tournament, the regional teams will include Hollidaysburg, in addition to the top two from Cambria and central Pennsylvania, along with three Westmoreland County teams. Mifflin County already qualified, in addition to Bedford, Claysburg and Mount Union. Yough grabbed the final regional spot after the No. 5 seed in the WCALB playoffs upended No. 2-seeded Murrysville, 5-4, in Tuesday’s third-place game at Haymaker Park.
Latrobe faces Claysburg at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
“We’re going into it 0-0 — everybody’s got the same opportunity,” Bush said. “There’s eight teams up there, somebody has got to win. We like our chance to go up there and have some fun...It’s been a wonderful summer. And we get to be together for a couple more days.”
———
Bushy Run Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Couch 4 1 1 Petrosky 3 1 1 Baccari 3 2 3 Gustafson 3 0 0 Sherwin 5 2 2 Knupp 1 1 1 Scott 4 2 2 Anderson 2 1 1 Andreani 4 1 0 Rafferty 3 0 0 Berardi 4 1 4 Amatucci 3 1 1 Kuzinsky 2 1 1 Bradish 3 2 2 DeFillippo 2 0 2 Short 4 0 2 Ritter 4 0 1 Boring 1 0 1 Clair 2 0 0
Totals 32 10 16 Totals 25 6 9Bushy Run 321 301 0 — 10 16 1Latrobe 020 001 3 — 6 9 1 Doubles: Anderson (L); Scott-2 (BR) Strikeouts by: Dominick-2, Grandgeorge-1, King-0, Bleehash-0 (L); Sherwin-1, (BR) Base on balls by: Dominick-0, Grandgeorge-1, King-0, Bleehash-2 (L); Sherwin-0 (BR) Winning pitcher: Anthony Sherwin Losing pitcher: Cam Dominick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.